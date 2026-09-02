CBSE TGT Tier 2 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Tier 2 results for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment in Social Science, English and Special Educator categories for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The results were published on September 1.

Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 examination can now access their results and check whether they have been shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. The result can be viewed through the application portal using the candidate login credentials.

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CBSE TGT Tier 2 Result 2026: What Does The Result Mean?

For recruitment posts in which an interview is part of the selection procedure, the Tier 2 result primarily reflects whether a candidate has been shortlisted to appear for the interview. The CBSE has clarified that the declaration at this stage should be understood in the context of shortlisting for the subsequent selection round.

The recruitment process for the concerned KVS and NVS posts is still underway. Therefore, candidates should keep track of further announcements regarding interviews, skill tests, and other stages applicable to their respective posts.

CBSE TGT Marksheets To Be Released After Final Result

Candidates should note that marksheets will not necessarily be issued immediately with the Tier 2 result for posts where interviews are part of the selection process.

According to the official guidelines, marksheets for these candidates will be made available within 15 days from the publication of the final result. The marksheets will be issued after the interview process has been completed.

However, candidates applying for posts for which an interview is not part of the selection procedure can access their Tier 2 marks through their respective candidate login. The marks have been made available along with the declaration of the result.

KVS, NVS TGT Interview And Skill Test Details

The next stage of the recruitment process will depend on the post and selection criteria applicable to the candidates. CBSE is expected to provide further information regarding the interview or skill test in due course.

Candidates will receive details such as the schedule and call letters through their individual application logins once the dates and arrangements have been finalised.

Important Update



Tier-II Recruitment Examination Results for KVS & NVS



The Tier-II results for the following posts are being declared today, 01 Sept 2026.



Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)



1. TGT (Social Science)

2. TGT (Special Educator)

3. TGT (English)



Non-teaching Post… pic.twitter.com/odtwkEgIBS — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 1, 2026

"The schedule and call letters will be made available in the respective candidate logins after finalisation of the schedule in consultation with KVS/NVS, as applicable," the CBSE noted.

Candidates shortlisted for an interview or skill test should therefore continue checking their application dashboard regularly so that they do not miss any important communication from the examination authority.

CBSE TGT Results 2026 To Be Released In Phases

The CBSE is releasing recruitment results in a phased manner rather than announcing the results for all posts simultaneously. As a result, candidates who are still waiting for their respective post-wise results may have to wait for subsequent announcements.

The examination body has also indicated that scorecards for the remaining posts are being processed and will be declared in phases. Candidates should avoid relying on unofficial updates and should wait for the result to appear through the official candidate login.

The phased release means that the declaration date may vary across different posts. Candidates are advised to monitor recruitment-related announcements regularly.

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Where To Check CBSE TGT Tier 2 Result 2026?

Candidates can check their results and shortlist status through the CBSE application portal by using their login details. Those appearing for KVS and NVS recruitment should also keep an eye on updates issued by the respective organisations.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS and their application login for further updates relating to the recruitment process.

As the selection process is continuing, candidates should keep their login credentials accessible and check for interview or skill-test communication once the schedule is announced.

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