Ram Temple Trust Shortlists 3 For First CEO Post; Retired Military Officer Among Finalists

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shortlisted three CEO candidates.

Final selection meeting for first chief executive Wednesday in Ayodhya.

Candidates have diverse backgrounds, including a retired military officer.

CEO will oversee administration, pilgrim facilities, and events.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shortlisted three candidates for the post of its first chief executive officer (CEO), with the final selection expected to be made at a meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The three candidates are reportedly from Uttar Pradesh and have experience working in different parts of the country. According to a report by The Times of India citing sources, one of those shortlisted is a retired military officer.

The selection is expected to take place at the residence of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das at Maniramdas Chhavani. The Trust is likely to choose one candidate from the recommended panel and discuss the remuneration package with the final choice before formally announcing the appointment.

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Three Candidates Shortlisted After Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates have worked with government bodies and on major projects in different parts of the country. However, none of the three is a bureaucrat or police officer, despite earlier speculation that the Trust could appoint a retired civil servant or former police officer to the senior administrative position.

Sources said Trust members had discussed the panel and were satisfied with the credentials and suitability of all three candidates. The final decision will be taken after considering the recommendations of the search and selection committee.

The committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt Gen Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and retired nuclear scientist Suresh Haware. Haware previously served as chairperson of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi.

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CEO To Oversee Temple Trust’s Administration

The incoming CEO will be responsible for overseeing the Trust’s administrative operations. The role will include managing facilities for pilgrims, coordinating arrangements during major religious events and working with government agencies and other stakeholders involved in the temple complex and its associated services.

The appointment follows an extensive recruitment exercise that began with 5,585 applications. The process used technology-enabled screening and involved several rounds of evaluation, online interactions and face-to-face meetings.

Sixteen finalists took part in in-person meetings in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12, according to people familiar with the selection process. The three candidates recommended by the committee have now emerged from that process as the contenders for the Trust’s first CEO position.

The Trust is expected to finalise one candidate and negotiate the remuneration package at Wednesday’s meeting before making the appointment official.