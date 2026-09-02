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English NewsNewsIndiaRam Temple Trust Shortlists 3 For First CEO Post; Retired Military Officer Among Finalists

Ram Temple Trust Shortlists 3 For First CEO Post; Retired Military Officer Among Finalists

The candidates are reportedly from Uttar Pradesh and have experience with government bodies and major projects. One is a retired military officer, while none is a bureaucrat or police officer.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust shortlisted three CEO candidates.
  • Final selection meeting for first chief executive Wednesday in Ayodhya.
  • Candidates have diverse backgrounds, including a retired military officer.
  • CEO will oversee administration, pilgrim facilities, and events.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shortlisted three candidates for the post of its first chief executive officer (CEO), with the final selection expected to be made at a meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The three candidates are reportedly from Uttar Pradesh and have experience working in different parts of the country. According to a report by The Times of India citing sources, one of those shortlisted is a retired military officer.

The selection is expected to take place at the residence of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das at Maniramdas Chhavani. The Trust is likely to choose one candidate from the recommended panel and discuss the remuneration package with the final choice before formally announcing the appointment.

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Three Candidates Shortlisted After Selection Process

The shortlisted candidates have worked with government bodies and on major projects in different parts of the country. However, none of the three is a bureaucrat or police officer, despite earlier speculation that the Trust could appoint a retired civil servant or former police officer to the senior administrative position.

Sources said Trust members had discussed the panel and were satisfied with the credentials and suitability of all three candidates. The final decision will be taken after considering the recommendations of the search and selection committee.

The committee comprises retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt Gen Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi and retired nuclear scientist Suresh Haware. Haware previously served as chairperson of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi.

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CEO To Oversee Temple Trust’s Administration

The incoming CEO will be responsible for overseeing the Trust’s administrative operations. The role will include managing facilities for pilgrims, coordinating arrangements during major religious events and working with government agencies and other stakeholders involved in the temple complex and its associated services.

The appointment follows an extensive recruitment exercise that began with 5,585 applications. The process used technology-enabled screening and involved several rounds of evaluation, online interactions and face-to-face meetings.

Sixteen finalists took part in in-person meetings in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12, according to people familiar with the selection process. The three candidates recommended by the committee have now emerged from that process as the contenders for the Trust’s first CEO position.

The Trust is expected to finalise one candidate and negotiate the remuneration package at Wednesday’s meeting before making the appointment official.

Frequently Asked Questions

What position is the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust currently filling?

The Trust is in the process of selecting its first chief executive officer (CEO). Three candidates have been shortlisted, and the final decision is expected at a meeting in Ayodhya.

What professional experience do the shortlisted CEO candidates have?

The candidates have experience working with government bodies and on major projects across the country. One of them is reportedly a retired military officer.

What will be the primary responsibilities of the new CEO?

The CEO will oversee the Trust's administrative operations, manage facilities for pilgrims, and coordinate major religious events. They will also work with government agencies and other stakeholders.

Who comprises the search and selection committee for the CEO role?

The committee includes retired Supreme Court Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt Gen Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, and retired nuclear scientist Suresh Haware.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple Ram Temple Trust Ayodhya
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