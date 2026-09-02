The Madras High Court has allowed three applications filed by G Sampath Kumar concerning the recording of Dhoni’s statement. This means the requested procedures for recording his statement will be followed.
Explorer
MS Dhoni's Rs 100 Cr Defamation Case Takes Fresh Turn; HC Allows Sampath Kumar's 3 Pleas
MS Dhoni’s Rs 100 crore defamation case takes a fresh turn as Madras High Court allows three demands over recording his statement.
- Madras High Court allowed Sampath Kumar's requests in Dhoni defamation case.
- Requests concern judicial oversight, videotaping Dhoni's statement recording.
- Kumar also sought public venue; Dhoni allowed to file counter.
- The case stems from 2013 IPL betting scandal allegations.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the latest development in MS Dhoni's defamation case?
Why did MS Dhoni file a defamation case against G Sampath Kumar?
Dhoni filed the ₹100 crore defamation case against Sampath Kumar over alleged remarks linking him to the 2013 IPL betting scandal. Sampath Kumar was involved in the investigation of that scandal.
What were G Sampath Kumar's requests to the Madras High Court?
He requested a judicial officer to oversee Dhoni's statement recording, that the process be videotaped, and that the statement be recorded on court premises or in a government building.
How did the Madras High Court rule on Sampath Kumar's applications?
Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi allowed all three applications. The court also clarified that Dhoni would have an opportunity to respond by filing a counter-affidavit.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cricket
MS Dhoni's Rs 100 Cr Defamation Case Takes Fresh Turn; HC Allows Sampath Kumar's 3 Pleas
Cricket
Krunal Pandya Overlooked By India, Reacts With A Cryptic Message
Cricket
Imam-ul-Haq In Big Trouble: ‘Fake Injury’ Row Could Take Legal Turn
Cricket
Babar Azam Rushed To Hospital, Adds To Pakistan’s Growing Controversy
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion