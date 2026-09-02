MS Dhoni's Rs 100 Cr Defamation Case Takes Fresh Turn; HC Allows Sampath Kumar's 3 Pleas

A fresh development has emerged in the ₹100 crore defamation case involving former India captain MS Dhoni and retired IPS officer G Sampath Kumar. The Madras High Court has allowed three applications filed by Sampath Kumar concerning the recording of Dhoni’s statement in the case.

The matter dates back to Dhoni’s defamation proceedings against Sampath Kumar and others over alleged remarks linking the cricketer to the 2013 IPL betting scandal.

What Are The 3 Demands In MS Dhoni Case?

Sampath Kumar, who was involved in the investigation into the 2013 IPL betting scandal, had sought three specific directions from the Madras High Court.

His first demand was for a judicial officer to be appointed to oversee the process of recording Dhoni’s statement.

The second was for the entire statement-recording process to be videotaped. Sampath Kumar also sought an unedited copy of the video for himself and the judicial officer appointed by the court.

His third demand was that Dhoni’s statement be recorded either on the court premises or in a government building.

Sampath Kumar argued that the statement should not be recorded at a five-star hotel or private bungalow because Dhoni is a prominent cricketer.

What Did Madras High Court Say?

Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi considered the applications and the Supreme Court order cited by Sampath Kumar’s lawyers before allowing the requests.

The judge also made it clear that Dhoni would have an opportunity to respond. Once the applications are numbered, the former India captain can file a counter-affidavit.

The order does not amount to a finding against Dhoni. It allows the requested procedure for recording his statement while giving him the right to present his response.

How Did The MS Dhoni Defamation Case Begin?

Dhoni had filed the ₹100 crore defamation case against Sampath Kumar and several others over allegations connecting him with the 2013 IPL betting scandal.

On August 11 last year, Justice CV Karthikeyan ordered the trial to begin and appointed advocate G Jayashree as the commissioner to record Dhoni’s statement.

Sampath Kumar opposed the arrangement and challenged the decision.

A Division Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and Mohammad Shafiq dismissed his appeal on November 4 last year.

The latest order has now accepted Sampath Kumar’s three applications, with Dhoni set to get an opportunity to file his counter-affidavit in the proceedings.