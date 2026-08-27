Nepal Flash Floods: 133 Indians Among Those Missing; UP-Bihar On Alert

A massive flash flood originating near the Nepal-Tibet border has killed at least 157 people and left hundreds missing after torrents of water, mud and debris swept through several parts of Nepal on Wednesday. The disaster has also raised concerns in India, with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar placed on high alert over the possibility of rising water levels in rivers flowing downstream from Nepal.

The flash flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa district, near the Tibet border, before entering the Trishuli River and affecting several districts, including Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahun and Nawalparasi East. Homes, vehicles, bridges, roads and hydropower projects were damaged or swept away in the deluge.

Nepal Police has reported 157 deaths, while more than 750 people are reported missing in various accounts. A latest situation update cited by India Today said 403 tourists remain missing in Rasuwa, including 341 foreign nationals. Among the missing foreign nationals are 133 Indians.

37 tourists from Tamil Nadu, 32 from West Bengal missing

The disaster has triggered concern among families across India, with several states trying to trace their residents.

At least 37 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu were reported unaccounted for after the floods struck the route used by people travelling towards the Kailash Mansarovar region. Authorities were working to establish the whereabouts of the missing travellers amid disrupted communication.

In West Bengal, 32 tourists from Kolkata were reported missing. The group had left the city on August 21 for a pilgrimage to Mansarovar and entered Nepal the following day.

UP, Bihar On High Alert

The Nepal disaster has also prompted authorities in neighbouring Indian states to step up preparedness. The Centre said border areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar likely to be affected have been placed on high alert, with local administrations, rescue teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) monitoring the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the chief ministers of both states over the situation.

The concern is linked to the possibility of increased water flow into the Gandak and other rivers originating in Nepal. In Bihar, authorities have kept disaster-response teams on standby and opened barrage gates as a precaution.

In Uttar Pradesh, officials in border districts including Maharajganj and Kushinagar have been placed on alert. Authorities said the Gandak-Narayani river system could see a rise in water levels as the floodwaters move downstream, although officials said there was no immediate reason for panic.

India sends relief, rescue efforts continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured India of all possible humanitarian assistance. New Delhi has also sent an initial consignment of relief material to Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals affected by the floods and said it is coordinating with Nepalese authorities for rescue and relief operations.

Rescue operations are continuing in the affected areas, with the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police deployed to search for missing people and provide emergency assistance.

The disaster has caused extensive infrastructure damage, including the destruction of bridges and roads and damage to multiple hydropower projects. Rescue efforts have been complicated by damaged communications and difficult terrain.

Flood risk remains

Nepal's authorities have warned that the danger has not completely passed, urging people to stay away from the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers and remain in safe locations as water levels and conditions continue to be monitored.

The exact chain of events that triggered the flash flood remains under investigation. Initial reports linked the disaster to an earthquake and a possible glacial or landslide-related outburst, while subsequent scientific assessments have pointed towards a glacial collapse as a major trigger.