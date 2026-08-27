Beyond Medals: PM Modi Explains Bigger Vision Behind Khelo India

Ahead of National Sports Day on August 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with young athletes, sports enthusiasts and youth leaders from across India through the ‘Khelo India Dialogue - Khel Ki Baat, Pradhan Mantri Modi Ke Saath’ programme.

The interaction was conducted through video conferencing, with more than 1,500 educational institutions participating and lakhs of youngsters joining the event.

During the session, PM Modi spoke about several important aspects of Indian sports, including improving grassroots infrastructure, identifying promising talent, providing better training, using sports science and ensuring proper long-term planning for athletes.

Sports build competitors, not just champions: PM Modi

Speaking about the importance of sports, PM Modi said that people who participate in sports ultimately thrive. He highlighted how sporting activities teach valuable lessons about discipline, work ethic and sportsmanship.

PM said sports are not solely about producing champions, they also help individuals develop the ability to compete, handle challenges and become better performers in life.

PM Modi praises India's Paralympic stars

PM Modi also recalled the achievements of India's para-athletes, highlighting the pride they have brought to the country on the international stage.

He specifically mentioned archer Sheetal Devi, whose Paralympic medal-winning performance inspired the nation. He also praised Avani Lekhara, who has won two Paralympic medals, saying her achievements fill him with immense pride.

Role of Sports in Building Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he outlined India's vision for the future of sports from the Red Fort on August 15. He emphasised that the country's sporting ambitions go far beyond simply winning medals.

According to PM Modi, sports can play a much larger role in tapping into India's vast athletic talent and harnessing the energy and potential of its youth. He described this vision as an important part of the broader mission to build a developed India.

Khelo India focused on grassroots talent

The Prime Minister stressed that the Khelo India initiative is working to identify and support sporting talent emerging from villages, towns and smaller cities across the country.

Young participants also shared their suggestions on how India can further improve its standing in international sports. The programme assumes added significance as India continues to pursue its ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

The broader goal is to identify promising athletes at an early stage and provide them with the necessary facilities, coaching and support so they can represent India at major international competitions in the years ahead.