India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsBeyond Medals: PM Modi Explains Bigger Vision Behind Khelo India

Beyond Medals: PM Modi Explains Bigger Vision Behind Khelo India

The initiative aims to encourage greater participation in sports among India's youth and promote a stronger sporting culture across the country.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

Ahead of National Sports Day on August 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with young athletes, sports enthusiasts and youth leaders from across India through the ‘Khelo India Dialogue - Khel Ki Baat, Pradhan Mantri Modi Ke Saath’ programme.

The interaction was conducted through video conferencing, with more than 1,500 educational institutions participating and lakhs of youngsters joining the event.

During the session, PM Modi spoke about several important aspects of Indian sports, including improving grassroots infrastructure, identifying promising talent, providing better training, using sports science and ensuring proper long-term planning for athletes.

Sports build competitors, not just champions: PM Modi

Speaking about the importance of sports, PM Modi said that people who participate in sports ultimately thrive. He highlighted how sporting activities teach valuable lessons about discipline, work ethic and sportsmanship.

PM said sports are not solely about producing champions, they also help individuals develop the ability to compete, handle challenges and become better performers in life.

PM Modi praises India's Paralympic stars

PM Modi also recalled the achievements of India's para-athletes, highlighting the pride they have brought to the country on the international stage.

He specifically mentioned archer Sheetal Devi, whose Paralympic medal-winning performance inspired the nation. He also praised Avani Lekhara, who has won two Paralympic medals, saying her achievements fill him with immense pride.

Role of Sports in Building Developed India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he outlined India's vision for the future of sports from the Red Fort on August 15. He emphasised that the country's sporting ambitions go far beyond simply winning medals.

According to PM Modi, sports can play a much larger role in tapping into India's vast athletic talent and harnessing the energy and potential of its youth. He described this vision as an important part of the broader mission to build a developed India.

Khelo India focused on grassroots talent

The Prime Minister stressed that the Khelo India initiative is working to identify and support sporting talent emerging from villages, towns and smaller cities across the country.

Young participants also shared their suggestions on how India can further improve its standing in international sports. The programme assumes added significance as India continues to pursue its ambition of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

The broader goal is to identify promising athletes at an early stage and provide them with the necessary facilities, coaching and support so they can represent India at major international competitions in the years ahead.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Sports Day Khelo India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Beyond Medals: PM Modi Explains Bigger Vision Behind Khelo India
Beyond Medals: PM Modi Explains Bigger Vision Behind Khelo India
Sports
India Bowler's Action Inspired World Cup Logo, Yet His Test Career Ended After Just 2 Matches
India Bowler's Action Inspired World Cup Logo, Yet His Test Career Ended After Just 2 Matches
Sports
Neeraj Chopra's Rival Arshad Nadeem In Trouble; Pakistan Fans Turn Against Him
Neeraj Chopra's Rival Arshad Nadeem In Trouble; Pakistan Fans Turn Against Him
Sports
Birthday Party Turns Into Shock Engagement! Famous Athlete Pops The Question To Mother Of His Three Kids
Birthday Party Turns Into Shock Engagement! Athlete Pops Question To Mother Of His Three Kids
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Flood: Homes and Shops Submerged Even 30 Km From Disaster Zone
Nepal Flood Horror: 165 Dead, 700+ Tourists Missing as Army Intensifies Rescue
India-Nepal: India Sends Second Relief Consignment of 37+ Tonnes to Nepal
Bihar Politics: LJP MLA Amit Ranu Faces Arrest Threat in Muzaffarpur Land Case
Nepal Disaster: New Aerial Footage Reveals Massive Destruction Across Flood-Hit Nepal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget