The Ministry of Education has issued a nationwide call for participation in the upcoming IIT Madras-led Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026, aiming to spotlight artificial intelligence solutions that have progressed beyond the prototype stage and delivered measurable improvements in learning outcomes. The conclave is scheduled for February 12–13, 2026 in Delhi and will act as a national platform for surfacing scalable and responsible AI interventions for India’s education ecosystem.

Showcasing Proven AI for Learning Impact

According to the Ministry, the invitation is directed at organisations that have developed credible and research-supported AI deployments with demonstrable results. Participants can begin submitting their Letters of Interest, with the submission window closing on 29 January 2026. Solutions may be submitted across four thematic tracks: AI for School Education, AI for Higher Education, AI for Skilling and Workforce Readiness, and AI Research and Deep Technology.

The call is open to a broad stakeholder group including academic and research institutions, foundations, government agencies, solution providers, and international participants with relevant deployments in the education sector.

‘AI Emerging as Key Enabler’ for NEP Vision

Reflecting on the effort, IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti noted the broader transformation underway in Indian education. He said, “India’s education system is undergoing a decisive transformation under National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework, with a strong emphasis on competency-based learning, inclusion, multilingual education and measurable learning outcomes beginning with strong foundations.” He added that AI has become a powerful tool to address persistent challenges in areas such as teacher support, assessment, diagnostics, personalised learning, and system-level monitoring at scale.

National Platform for Ecosystem Collaboration

As part of this national mission, the Ministry of Education has set up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education at IIT Madras, known as the IIT Madras Bodhan AI Foundation. The Centre is responsible for developing India-first, policy-aligned AI solutions tailored to diverse socio-economic and linguistic contexts.

The conclave itself is designed as a landscape discovery platform that will bring together policymakers, academia, solution providers, investors, educators and philanthropic actors to evaluate and engage with AI-based innovations in education. Selected participants will demonstrate their solutions through exhibition booths, receive structured reviews from a designated committee, and gain visibility among national stakeholders.

Additionally, participation will serve as a gateway for potential future collaboration with the Centre of Excellence, including research tie-ups, pilot deployments, co-development opportunities, and possible integration with the emerging Bharat EduAI Stack.

