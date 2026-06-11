Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationDelhi Opens New Admission Window For 12 Gov Special Schools, Check Key Date

Delhi Opens New Admission Window For 12 Gov Special Schools, Check Key Date

Delhi has started online admissions for 12 special government schools. Registration is open from June 11 to June 26.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has announced the schedule for the second cycle of admissions to 12 government special schools in the city for the current academic session, with the registration process beginning on Thursday.

According to a circular issued by the department, admissions will be conducted for classes Nursery to 12th through an online process. The registration window will remain open from June 11 to 26 till 5 pm.

Parents seeking admission for their children will be required to submit online applications through the DoE website and complete document verification at the special schools where admission is sought between June 27 and 30, it said.

The department said the allotment of special schools to registered applicants, based on availability of seats, will be carried out on July 7.

It said if the number of eligible applicants for a class is equal to or lower than the available seats, all candidates will be admitted without a draw of lots.

In cases where applications exceed the number of seats, a draw of lots will be conducted on July 1 in the presence of School Management Committee members and parents.

According to the circular, the admissions in the current cycle will be completed by July 7. However, vacant seats, if any, will be filled from the waiting list between July 8 and 9.

The department also advised parents to check class-wise seat availability before submitting applications. It mentioned that no hostel seats are available for the 2026-27 session at the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness at Sewa Kutir Complex, Kingsway Camp.

Students already studying in government or government-aided schools have been asked to approach their respective schools for assistance regarding re-admission and transfer-related applications, it added.

The 12 special schools offer specialised learning support and facilities for children with disabilities, including those with visual impairments and intellectual disabilities.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Special School Admissions 2026 Delhi Government Special Schools Government Special Schools Delhi Special School Admission 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Delhi Opens New Admission Window For 12 Gov Special Schools, Check Key Date
Delhi Opens New Admission Window For 12 Gov Special Schools, Check Key Date
Education
IIT Roorkee Dismisses JEE Advanced 2026 Irregularity Claims, Says Exam Process Was Fair
IIT Roorkee Dismisses JEE Advanced 2026 Irregularity Claims, Says Exam Process Was Fair
Education
IIT Kanpur Hires Teen Who Exposed CBSE OSM Flaws, Offers Cybersecurity Role To 19-Year-Old
IIT Kanpur Hires Teen Who Exposed CBSE OSM Flaws, Offers Cybersecurity Role To 19-Year-Old
Education
Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Thailand
Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Students Planning Medical Studies In Thailand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gym Owner Shot Dead in Broad Daylight in Haryana’s Hansi, Alleged Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Emerges
Politics: Prakash Chik Baraik Says Public Mandate Prompted His Rajya Sabha Resignation
Political Row: NDA Allies Defend BJP Strategy as Opposition Targets Outreach Ahead of UP Polls
Political: Four TMC Women MPs Reportedly Meet Bhupender Yadav, Fresh Defection Speculation Rocks Party
Breaking: Third TMC Rajya Sabha MP Resigns as Prakash Chek Steps Down, Deepening Party Crisis
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget