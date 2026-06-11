Delhi Opens New Admission Window For 12 Gov Special Schools, Check Key Date

New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has announced the schedule for the second cycle of admissions to 12 government special schools in the city for the current academic session, with the registration process beginning on Thursday.

According to a circular issued by the department, admissions will be conducted for classes Nursery to 12th through an online process. The registration window will remain open from June 11 to 26 till 5 pm.

Parents seeking admission for their children will be required to submit online applications through the DoE website and complete document verification at the special schools where admission is sought between June 27 and 30, it said.

The department said the allotment of special schools to registered applicants, based on availability of seats, will be carried out on July 7.

It said if the number of eligible applicants for a class is equal to or lower than the available seats, all candidates will be admitted without a draw of lots.

In cases where applications exceed the number of seats, a draw of lots will be conducted on July 1 in the presence of School Management Committee members and parents.

According to the circular, the admissions in the current cycle will be completed by July 7. However, vacant seats, if any, will be filled from the waiting list between July 8 and 9.

The department also advised parents to check class-wise seat availability before submitting applications. It mentioned that no hostel seats are available for the 2026-27 session at the Government Senior Secondary Special School for Boys with Blindness at Sewa Kutir Complex, Kingsway Camp.

Students already studying in government or government-aided schools have been asked to approach their respective schools for assistance regarding re-admission and transfer-related applications, it added.

The 12 special schools offer specialised learning support and facilities for children with disabilities, including those with visual impairments and intellectual disabilities.

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