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HomeEducationDelhi CM Shri School Admissions 2026: Apply From April 13, Check Eligibility & Exam Dates

Delhi CM Shri School Admissions 2026: Apply From April 13, Check Eligibility & Exam Dates

Delhi CM Shri School Admission 2026 starts April 13 for Classes 6 & 9. Check eligibility, exam dates, result schedule and selection process here.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Admissions to the CM Shri Schools in Delhi will open on April 13 for Classes 6 and 9, and on May 7 for Class 11 for the 2026–27 academic session, according to the Directorate of Education. 

Admit cards were distributed on Wednesday for the entrance examinations. The tests for Classes 6 and 9 will be conducted in the last week of March, while the examination for Class 11 is scheduled for May, the DoE said in a public notice issued on Tuesday. 

The results for Classes 6 and 9 will be announced on April 30, and the results for Class 11 will be released on May 25. 

Only residents of Delhi who studied in a recognised school in the national capital during the 2025–26 academic session are eligible to apply, a circular issued by the education department stated. 

According to the department, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for students who have passed Classes 5, 8 and 10 from Delhi government schools. The remaining seats are open to other eligible applicants who meet the residency and schooling criteria. 

The entrance examination will be objective and OMR-based. Class-wise syllabus details and a sample OMR sheet will be available on the department's website to familiarise applicants with the format. 

The question paper for Class 6 will be bilingual, while those for Classes 9 and 11 will be in English. There will be no negative marking for the Class 6 exam, but it will apply to the tests for Classes 9 and 11. The maximum marks for the Class 6 examination are 300, while the tests for Classes 9 and 11 will carry 400 marks each. 

The CM Shri Schools, an initiative of the Delhi government, aim to provide education with modern infrastructure, updated curriculum and holistic learning practices. The schools are part of efforts to strengthen public education and enhance academic and co-curricular opportunities for students. 

On February 17, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the programme across 75 government schools in the city and inaugurated a CM Shri school in Sarojini Nagar. 

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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
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