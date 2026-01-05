Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationDelhi Book Fair 2026: Full Schedule, Tickets, Theme, Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya Details & More

Delhi Book Fair 2026: Full Schedule, Tickets, Theme, Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya Details & More

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 returns with 1,000+ publishers, an Indian military history theme and 6,000 free eBooks with the Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya platform.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
One of India’s most anticipated literary events, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF), is set to make a grand comeback with its 53rd edition in 2026.

Far more than a conventional book exhibition, the fair is expected to bring together readers, writers, publishers and policymakers under one roof, reaffirming its status as a cornerstone of India’s publishing ecosystem.

With participation from over 1,000 publishers and more than 3,000 stalls, the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 will cater to a wide spectrum of readers.

Delhi Book Fair Dates, Timings & Venue

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 will be held from January 10 to January 18 at Halls 2 to 6 of Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The venue, which has hosted several large-scale international events, offers modern infrastructure and ample space for exhibitors and visitors alike.

The fair will be open daily from 11 AM to 8 PM, allowing attendees sufficient time to browse stalls, attend discussions and participate in cultural programmes spread across the venue.

Free Entry for All Visitors

Entry to the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is completely free of charge.

Book lovers can walk into the venue without purchasing tickets and immerse themselves in author interactions, panel discussions, book launches and curated exhibitions, making the fair accessible to readers from all backgrounds.

Theme Focuses on India’s Military Legacy

This year’s edition is centred on the theme “Indian Military History – Valour and Wisdom@75”. The theme aims to highlight narratives of courage, strategy and philosophical reflection connected to India’s defence history.

According to a Caleidoscope report, the fair seeks to contextualise stories of valour and strategic thinking while offering deeper insight into the human and intellectual dimensions of military life.

The initiative also aims to bridge the gap between civilian society and military history by presenting well-researched perspectives on India’s defence journey over the past 75 years.

Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya Brings Free Digital Reading

A key highlight at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 will be the presence of Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya, a digital initiative by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education.

The platform is designed to expand access to quality digital books beyond academic curricula, spanning multiple languages, genres and reading levels with device-agnostic access.

At the fair, Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya will be offering more than 6,000 free eBooks, further strengthening the event’s focus on inclusive and accessible reading for all.

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
