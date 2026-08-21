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English NewsEducationCTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon: Check Expected Date, Exam Pattern And Details

CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip Soon: Check Expected Date, Exam Pattern And Details

CTET September 2026 city intimation slip is expected soon at ctet.nic.in. Check exam date, shift timings, pattern and steps to download the city slip.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 03:06 PM (IST)

CTET September 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET September 2026 city intimation slip shortly. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to access the advance city information through the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in.  

The website currently indicates that the schedule for the advance city intimation slip will be available soon. 

The CTET September 2026 examination is scheduled for September 6, 2026, and will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates appearing for Paper 1 will take the exam from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. 

ALSO READ: 5 Classes, 1 Room: Himachal Govt School Struggles After Building Declared Unsafe

CTET September 2026 City Slip: How to Download 

Once the city intimation slip becomes available, candidates can access it online by following a few steps. The slip will allow them to know the city allotted for their examination before the admit card is issued. 

Step 1: Visit the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: Find and select the city intimation slip link displayed on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials requested on the page. 

Step 4: Submit the details to access the city intimation slip. 

Step 5: Download the slip and keep a copy for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates should check the information displayed on the slip carefully after downloading it. 

What Details Will CTET City Intimation Slip Have? 

The CTET September 2026 city intimation slip will provide candidates with information about the city in which their examination centre will be located. 

Knowing the allotted city in advance can help candidates make arrangements for their journey and accommodation, particularly for those who have been assigned an examination city away from their place of residence. 

However, candidates should remember that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only provides advance information about the examination city. 

CTET Admit Card Will Carry Centre Details 

The exact address of the examination centre will not be provided through the city intimation slip. Candidates will need to wait for the CTET admit card, which will be issued separately. 

The admit card is expected to contain the detailed examination centre address along with other important instructions and information required on the exam day. 

Therefore, candidates should not confuse the advance city information with the final examination document. 

ALSO READ: JSSC CGL Recruitment: Jharkhand HC Stays Order Cancelling CDPO Appointments

CTET September 2026 Exam Pattern 

The CTET question paper will contain 150 multiple-choice questions, with the examination carrying a total of 150 marks. 

The subjects included in the paper will depend on whether the candidate is appearing for Paper 1 or Paper 2. 

CTET Paper 1: Classes 1 to 5 

Paper 1 is intended for candidates who wish to teach students from Classes 1 to 5. 

The paper will include questions from: 

  • Child Development and Pedagogy 
  • Mathematics 
  • Environmental Studies 
  • Language 1 
  • Language 2 

Candidates preparing for Paper 1 should therefore cover all five sections as part of their examination preparation. 

CTET Paper 2: Classes 6 to 8 

Paper 2 is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 6 to 8. 

The paper will include: 

  • Child Development and Pedagogy 
  • Mathematics and Science or Social Studies 
  • Language 1 
  • Language 2 

Candidates appearing for Paper 2 should prepare according to their selected subject combination and ensure that they are familiar with the structure of the question paper. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CTET CTET 2026 CTET September 2026 CTET September 2026 City Intimation Slip CTET September 2026 City Slip
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