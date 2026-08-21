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English NewsEducation5 Classes, 1 Room: Himachal Govt School Struggles After Building Declared Unsafe

5 Classes, 1 Room: Himachal Govt School Struggles After Building Declared Unsafe

Himachal’s Khairiyan government school has 33 students across five classes sharing one safe room after the school building was declared unsafe.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 02:46 PM (IST)

Nurpur: Classes for 33 students across five grades of a school in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district are being conducted in a single "safe room" after the school building was declared unsafe amid the monsoon season, authorities said on Thursday.

Two teachers are taking all the classes in shifts due to a shortage of space at Government Primary School, Khairiyan, in Nurpur subdivision, they said.

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Panchayat representatives, members of the school management committee and locals have raised concerns over the condition of the building. Head teacher Kewal Singh said five classes are being taught alternately in the safe room.

Principal Ajay Gupta said the safety of the children remained the primary concern. He said the education department has been approached several times, but only assurances have been received so far.

Block Elementary Education Officer Veena Sharma said the school building had been declared unsafe and a report had been forwarded to higher authorities. "Once funds are made available, the old building will be demolished and a new one constructed," she said.

The school building was constructed around 1954-55 and has deteriorated over the years. The only room currently considered safe has just one window, making it difficult to accommodate students from all five classes, school authorities said.

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Locals said ownership of the land on which the school stands is another hurdle. The land is recorded in the name of the Forest Department rather than the Education Department, they said, demanding that it be transferred to the Education Department so that funds for a new school building can be sanctioned.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Himachal Govt School Himachal School News School Building Declared Unsafe
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