CTET Answer Key 2026: To Be Released Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CTET Answer Key 2026 expected soon; check download steps, login details, and objection process with ₹1,000 fee.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 09:40 AM (IST)

CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CTET Answer Key 2026 shortly. Once published, candidates will be able to access the answer keys on the official websites at ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. 

To download the CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 answer keys, registered candidates will need to enter their application number, password, and the captcha code. 

Candidates who appeared for the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are eagerly waiting for the release of the response sheets and answer keys for both papers. Along with the provisional answer keys, the board is also expected to upload candidates’ response sheets, allowing examinees to estimate their likely scores before the official results are announced. 

Once the CTET answer key is released, candidates will be given a limited window to raise objections if they notice any discrepancies in the provisional answers. The board permits challenges to be submitted online within a specified period, usually a few days from the date of publication. 

CTET Answer Key 2026: How to Download 

Follow these simple steps to download the answer key once it is released: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “CTET February 2026 Answer Key” link. 

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth. 

Step 4: View the answer key and download the PDF. 

Step 5: Save a copy for future reference. 

CTET 2026: Submitting Objections and Challenge Fee 

CBSE allows candidates to challenge the provisional answer key within a specified time window. Applicants must submit their objections online within the deadline, which is typically a few days after the answer key is released. 

A non-refundable fee of ₹1,000 per question is charged for submitting a challenge. The payment can be made via debit card, credit card, or net banking. Any objection submitted without the required fee will not be accepted. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
