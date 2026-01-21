Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CMAT Admit Card 2026 To Be Issued Soon At exams.nta.ac.in, Here's How To Download

CMAT 2026 admit card to be released soon; candidates can download online for the 25 Jan exam and check centre details.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 09:12 AM (IST)

CMAT Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CMAT 2026 admit card soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their CMAT 2026 hall ticket online through the official portal at cmat.nta.nic.in. 

To download the hall tickets, candidates must log in using their CMAT registration number, date of birth, or application number along with their password. 

Based on previous exam patterns, the agency is likely to release the admit cards around 5–6 days before the exam. The admit card will contain important candidate and exam-related information, including the exam centre address, reporting time, test shift, and essential exam-day guidelines. 

CMAT Admit Card 2026: Official Websites to Check 

Candidates should visit the official CMAT websites below for the latest updates on the CMAT 2026 exam: 

  • cmat.nta.nic.in 
  • exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT 

CMAT Admit Card 2026: How to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official NTA website at exams.nta.nic.in/CMAT 

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link to download the CMAT admit card. 

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth or password. 

Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card. 

Step 5: Carefully review the information provided, including your name, exam date, timing, and exam centre. 

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a clear printout. 

Step 7: Keep the admit card safe until the entire admission process is completed. 

CMAT City Intimation Slip 2026: 

The CMAT 2026 city intimation slip was issued on January 16, 2026. As per the exam schedule, the agency is expected to release the CMAT 2026 Admit Card shortly. Typically, the hall tickets are made available around five days before the exam.  

About CMAT 2026 Exam: 

The CMAT 2026 exam is scheduled for January 25, 2026, and will take place in more than 120 cities across India. The test will be held in an online computer-based format, featuring objective-type questions for admission to postgraduate management courses. The exam will run in two sessions of three hours each. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Opinion
Embed widget