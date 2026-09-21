Manendragarh: A government school in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district is facing a serious infrastructure problem, with more than 100 students currently attending classes in a building meant for a Solid Waste Management Unit.

The school building was declared unsuitable because of its deteriorating condition. With rainwater reportedly entering the classrooms, authorities arranged for students from Classes 1 to 8 to study in a nearby tin-shed structure that was originally intended for waste management activities.

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The temporary arrangement has raised concerns about the conditions in which students are being taught and the lack of a permanent solution despite the issue being brought to the administration’s attention.

Over 100 Students Studying In Waste Management Unit

The school is located in Narayanpur Gram Panchayat in MCB district. Around 100 students from Classes 1 through 8 are currently dependent on the Solid Waste Management Unit building for their classes.

The available space is limited, making it difficult for students to sit comfortably. The surroundings are also not considered suitable for regular classroom activities.

School headmaster Narayan Singh Markam said the issue had been communicated to senior officials both verbally and through written representations. Following this, officials directed the school to shift classes to the nearby Solid Waste Management Unit as a temporary measure.

“Around 107 children are studying in the school,” Markam said.

According to Markam, the garbage collection vehicle was initially kept outside the premises but is now being parked inside the building. He added that students are reluctant to step outside because of concerns about insects.

Rainwater Enters School Building During Monsoon

The condition of the original school building has been a major concern, particularly during rainfall. Water reportedly enters the classrooms, making it difficult to conduct regular lessons there.

Teacher Sanjay Kumar Khare said the administration was informed about the problem repeatedly and that the situation has continued for several years.

“How can children from Class 1 to Class 8 study in a garbage building?” he questioned.

Khare said the issue has remained pending for the past three to four years despite repeated alerts being sent to the administration. He said the current arrangement was made on the instructions of senior officials.

“According to the directives of senior officials, we have only the option left to conduct classes in the garbage building,” he said.

Education Department Seeks Report From BEO

District Education Officer (DEO) Ravikant Yadav said that he became aware of the matter and subsequently sought a report from the Block Education Officer (BEO).

The DEO said the BEO had confirmed that the school building was in poor condition and that rainwater was entering through the roof. The nearby Solid Waste Management Unit building was vacant, leading officials to use it as a temporary location for classes while considering student safety.

“According to the BEO, the condition of the school building is not proper and rainwater seeps from the roof. Keeping the safety of children in mind, the school is operational at the nearby building of a Solid Waste Management Unit, which is vacant. A detailed report in this connection has been sought from the BEO,” Yadav said.

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Repair Proposal To Be Sent To Government

The DEO further said that authorities would seek a proposal for repairing the damaged school building. An estimate for the required work will subsequently be sent to the government.

According to the education department, repair work can begin once the required financial and administrative approvals are received.

For now, students continue to attend classes at the Solid Waste Management Unit building, with the temporary arrangement in place until a permanent solution is approved and implemented.

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