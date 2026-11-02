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English NewsNewsIndia‘You Became PM Because Of Foreign Help’: Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Open Debate

‘You Became PM Because Of Foreign Help’: Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi To Open Debate

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of relying on foreign support to remain in power and challenged him to an open debate, after the PM criticised the Opposition over alleged anti-India activities.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi slammed Opposition's obstructionist role, undermining Constitution.
  • Modi alleged foreign forces support efforts to divide India.
  • Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of foreign help for power.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks targeting the Opposition, accusing him of coming to power and remaining in office with the help of foreign forces. Gandhi also alleged that India's financial system was controlled and supported by foreigners and challenged the Prime Minister to an open debate on the claims.

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, “Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.”

Gandhi further claimed that Modi would not accept his challenge because he was "terrified" of what the Congress leader knew about him.

“I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,” he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks After PM Modi's Attack On Opposition

Gandhi's remarks came after Prime Minister Modi criticised the Opposition while addressing Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat's Narmada district. The event marked the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Modi said the Opposition's role in a democracy was to question government policies but alleged that it had instead turned into an obstructionist force.

“In a democracy, the responsibility of the Opposition is to oppose government policies, but it is our misfortune that the Opposition (virodh paksh) has become an obstructionist force (avrodh paksh)… Driven by frustration and disappointment, these people are creating obstacles in the path of the country’s development. This is not opposition; this is obstruction. They have made this their political agenda. They are engaged in undermining the dignity and sanctity of the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi Flags Alleged Foreign Support To Forces Seeking To Divide India

The Prime Minister also alleged that certain forces were conspiring to divide the country and questioned their interactions abroad and alleged support from foreign entities.

“Certain forces are continuously engaged in conspiracies to divide the country… After more than a decade of frustration and disappointment, these forces have now come out in the open… Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Whom are anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India’s enemies? We must recognise all these patterns and confront them together… Especially the way social media is being weaponised, rumours are being spread, and attempts are being made to tarnish India’s image. The people of the country must come together to deal with these challenges…,” Modi said.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rahul Gandhi accuse Prime Minister Modi of?

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of coming to and remaining in power with foreign help. He also claimed India's financial system and foreign social media fully support Modi.

What challenge did Rahul Gandhi issue to PM Modi?

Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Modi to an open debate regarding his claims about foreign influence. He stated Modi would not accept out of fear.

Why did Rahul Gandhi make these remarks against PM Modi?

Rahul Gandhi made these remarks in response to PM Modi's criticism of the Opposition. Modi had accused the Opposition of being an 'obstructionist force' undermining the Constitution.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Foreign Funding PM Modi : Rahul Gandhi PM Modi Attacks Opposition
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