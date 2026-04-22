The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is set to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 shortly. While the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time, strong indications suggest that the results could be announced later this week.

Adding to the anticipation, the DigiLocker platform has already updated its status to “coming soon,” hinting that the marksheets may be released anytime now. This development has increased expectations among students eagerly waiting for their scores.

With DigiLocker already showing “coming soon,” here’s everything you need to know.

Expected Result Date Based on Previous Trends

Although there is no official announcement yet, past trends offer some clarity. In 2025, the CGBSE declared both Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 7. Based on this pattern, the 2026 results are likely to be released in early May.

These board results hold significant importance for students, as they play a key role in determining eligibility for higher studies and future career opportunities.

Where to Check CGBSE Result 2026 Online

Once declared, students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms:

The official website: cgbse.nic.in

DigiLocker app and website

DigiLocker has emerged as a reliable and secure platform for accessing academic documents, allowing students to download their marksheets conveniently.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check CGBSE Results On DigiLocker app

Step 1: Visit the official website or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Click on the link for “CGBSE Class 10 Result 2026” or “CGBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required credentials

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future use

Note: It is important to note that the online marksheet will be provisional. Original certificates will be distributed later through respective schools.

Keep Credentials Ready to Avoid Last-Minute Rush

With the announcement expected anytime soon, students are advised to keep their login details handy and monitor official platforms regularly. This will help avoid delays caused by heavy traffic on result websites and ensure quick access to scores.

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