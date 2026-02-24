Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 24, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 24, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Lucknow Blue Drum Horror: 21-Year-Old Son Kills Father Over Career Dispute, Dismembers Body Parts
- All 7 Passengers Killed After Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crashes In Jharkhand’s Chatra
- Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open
- Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance That Crashed In Jharkhand Had Sought Weather Diversion
- Intelligence Agencies Trace Slain Jaish Operatives To Pakistan And PoK
- Tamil Nadu Final SIR List Released: Over 74 Lakh Names Deleted
- Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
- BAFTA Awards 2026: India’s Boong Wins Best Children’s And Family Film, PM Modi Calls It ‘Moment Of Immense Joy’
- 'We Take Full Responsibility', BAFTA Apologises After Racial Slur Shouted At Michael B Jordan, Delroy Lindo
- HAL Clarifies ‘Tejas Fighter Jet Did Not Crash’, Calls Reports Rumour
- Surveillance, Strategy, Strike: Inside Multi-Agency Hunt That Dismantled Jaish’s Stronghold In Jammu
- CM Yogi’s Singapore Visit Begins With Rs 6,650 Crore Investment Boost For Uttar Pradesh
International News
- Trump Warns Nations ‘Playing Games’ With US Will Face ‘Much Higher Tariffs’
- Iran Opens Door To Talks, Warns US Any Strike Would Spark Strong Response
- Imran Khan Moved From Adiala Jail For Eye Injection And Heart Tests, Returned After Treatment
- 'Trump Is A Man Of Action, Wait...': Iranians Receive Mysterious Message As Protests Reignite
- Indian Embassy In Iran Urges Nationals To Leave Amid Rising Tensions
- Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army after formation of new govt: reports
- Nepal accident: 18 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into River in Dhading in Nepal
- Mexico On Edge After ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Military Operation, Violence Flares Across Regions
- Trump Signals Possible Military Escalation Against Iran If Nuclear Talks Collapse: Report
- Sagrada Familia Reaches Full Height After 140 Years, Gaudí’s Masterpiece Nears Historic Milestone
- Pakistan Conducts Midnight Airstrikes In Afghanistan, Hits Madrasa During Ramzan
Business News
- Vijay Mallya Says He Cannot Leave UK, Bombay HC Says Hearing Depends On Return
- 8th Pay Commission: Higher Fitment Factor On The Cards, Good News For Employees
- Trump 15% Tariff On Imports: How It Impacts India’s Exports And The US-India Trade Deal
- Whales Step In To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Dip While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Soars In Retail Popularity
- IDFC First Bank Fraud: RBI Says Banking System Remains Strong, No Stability Threat
- Dalal Street Closes Monday Session Firmly, Sensex About 500 Points Up, Nifty Over 25,700
- Experts Predicting Bitcoin (BTC) To Hit New Highs, While MUTM Token Can Go 10x First
- Silver Prices Touch Rs 3 Lakh Per Kg (Feb 23), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kilogram Rates In Major Cities Across India
- Hyderabad Biryani Chains Under Tax Lens As ₹70,000 Crore Billing Probe Expands Nationwide
- Cardano (ADA) And Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Where To Invest Right Now
- Rupee Rises To 90.73 Against Dollar As Forex Reserves Hit Record High
- 2027 Toyota Fortuner Spied: New Design, Hybrid Tech, India Launch Next Year
Sports News
- Shimron Hetmyer Makes History: Smashes T20 World Cup’s Fastest Fifty And 5 Consecutive Sixes For WI
- Watch: Sophie Shine Breaks The Internet With ‘Dhurandhar’ Performance; Yuvraj Singh Joins Dhawan For Bhangra
- Sophie Shine Drops Breathtaking New Photos From Wedding With Shikhar Dhawan
- Sahibzada Farhan's Stinging Remarks On Indian Franchises Avoiding PAK Players In The Hundred: 'We Aren't Interested Either'
- PCB To Challenge Alleged ‘Shadow Ban’ On Pakistan Cricketers In The Hundred
- Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Tilak Varma After India's Super 8 Defeat To South Africa
- R Ashwin Hits Out At India For Dropping Axar Patel In Crucial T20 WC Super 8s Clash
- Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Streaming Guide: When and Where To Watch Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir Final Match
- Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma? India Coach's Big Statement After Super 8 Defeat
- Sunil Gavaskar Slams India's 'Throwing The Bat' Approach After Record Defeat To South Africa
- Dewald Brevis’ No-Look Six Off Varun Chakaravarthy: Story Behind The Viral Shot
