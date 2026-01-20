CBSE Admit Card 2026 For Regular Students To Be Out Soon At cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download

CBSE Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to issue the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards 2026 for regular students soon. Once released, students will be able to download their CBSE board exam admit cards 2026 from the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Students should note that the CBSE admit card 2026 release date for regular candidates has not yet been announced. Once issued, the latest updates regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2026 will be available on this page. Going by previous years’ patterns, the CBSE hall tickets are generally released five to six days before the first examination. The board has already published the CBSE Board Exam 2026 admit cards for private candidates, and the exams are scheduled to begin from February 17, 2026.

For those appearing in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2026, carrying the CBSE hall ticket 2026 to the examination centre on every exam day is compulsory. Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.

CBSE Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Admit Cards.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the portal.

Step 4: Once logged in, your CBSE Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review all the information carefully and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the hall ticket and keep it safe until the examinations are completed.

NOTE: Students must thoroughly verify key details on their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2026, including their Roll Number, Admit Card ID, Exam Centre Address and Subject Codes. They should also make sure that the photograph printed on the admit card is clear and that all required signatures are properly visible.

CBSE Admit Card 2026: Details to Check

After receiving the admit card, candidates are advised to carefully review all the information printed on it. This includes:

Student’s name

Roll number

Examination centre details

Subject-wise exam dates

Photograph and signature

Important exam-day guidelines

In case of any errors or missing details, students must immediately inform their school authorities so that corrections can be made before the examinations begin.

Students should also keep their admit cards safely even after the examinations are over, as the document may be required during result declaration, re-evaluation, or while seeking admission to the next class.

Additionally, the CBSE has instructed schools to issue admit cards that are clearly printed and contain the official school stamp and authorised signature. Admit cards without these details will be treated as invalid.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI