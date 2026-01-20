Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Admit Card 2026 For Regular Students To Be Out Soon At cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download

CBSE Admit Card 2026 For Regular Students To Be Out Soon At cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download

CBSE to release Class 10 & 12 admit cards 2026 soon; students must carry hall tickets to exam centres or entry will be denied.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:08 PM (IST)

CBSE Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to issue the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards 2026 for regular students soon. Once released, students will be able to download their CBSE board exam admit cards 2026 from the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

Students should note that the CBSE admit card 2026 release date for regular candidates has not yet been announced. Once issued, the latest updates regarding the CBSE Board Exam 2026 will be available on this page. Going by previous years’ patterns, the CBSE hall tickets are generally released five to six days before the first examination. The board has already published the CBSE Board Exam 2026 admit cards for private candidates, and the exams are scheduled to begin from February 17, 2026. 

For those appearing in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2026, carrying the CBSE hall ticket 2026 to the examination centre on every exam day is compulsory. Candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall under any circumstances. 

CBSE Admit Card 2026: How to Download 

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Admit Cards. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the portal. 

Step 4: Once logged in, your CBSE Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Review all the information carefully and download the admit card. 

Step 6: Take a printout of the hall ticket and keep it safe until the examinations are completed. 

NOTE: Students must thoroughly verify key details on their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2026, including their Roll Number, Admit Card ID, Exam Centre Address and Subject Codes. They should also make sure that the photograph printed on the admit card is clear and that all required signatures are properly visible. 

 CBSE Admit Card 2026: Details to Check 

After receiving the admit card, candidates are advised to carefully review all the information printed on it. This includes: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Examination centre details 
  • Subject-wise exam dates 
  • Photograph and signature 
  • Important exam-day guidelines 

In case of any errors or missing details, students must immediately inform their school authorities so that corrections can be made before the examinations begin. 

Students should also keep their admit cards safely even after the examinations are over, as the document may be required during result declaration, re-evaluation, or while seeking admission to the next class. 

Additionally, the CBSE has instructed schools to issue admit cards that are clearly printed and contain the official school stamp and authorised signature. Admit cards without these details will be treated as invalid. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE Admit Card 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'BJP Rewards Work, Not Dynasty': Pramod Sawant
News
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget