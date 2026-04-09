BSEB Matric Special & Compartment Exam 2026 Registration Extended: Apply Till April 10

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given additional time to students by extending the registration deadline for the Class 10 special and compartment exams 2026. Eligible candidates can now complete their application process until April 10, 2026 through the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This move offers relief to students who were unable to register earlier within the initial window. The extension ensures that more candidates get a fair chance to appear for the upcoming examinations.

BSEB Matric 2026: Who Can Apply for Special & Compartment Exams?

The special examination is meant for students who could not appear in the main board exams due to genuine reasons. It is also open to ex-students from previous academic sessions (2022–24 or 2023–25) who were unable to pass earlier.

On the other hand, the compartment exam is designed for students who failed in one or two subjects or missed one or two theory papers. This provides them with an opportunity to improve their results without losing an academic year.

BSEB Matric 2026 Fee Structure Category-Wise

Students applying for the BSEB Class 10 special and compartment exams must pay the prescribed fee based on their category. For general category candidates, the application fee is approximately ₹950, which may go up to around ₹1,010 after including service charges.

For SC, ST, and EBC category students, the fee is about ₹835 and may increase to nearly ₹895 with additional charges. Candidates opting for practical subjects such as home science, music, dance, or fine arts will need to pay an extra ₹30 as a practical exam fee.

Additionally, students appearing for improvement or a single subject exam will be required to pay an extra ₹200 as a permission fee.

How to Apply for Bihar Board 10th Compartment Exam 2026

Although the registration process is conducted online, students cannot apply independently. The application must be submitted through their respective school authorities. Only those registered in academic sessions 2023–24, 2024–25, and 2025–26 are eligible to apply.

Earlier, the registration window was open from April 1 to April 7, but it has now been extended to April 10, giving students more time to complete the process.

BSEB Helpline, Instructions & Key Guidelines

The board has clarified that the Matric special exam and compartment exam will be conducted separately. It also mentioned that certain charges, such as provisional certificate fees and practical fees, will not be applicable for students appearing under the compartment category.

“Students facing any issues while filling the Bihar Board Class 10 special and compartment exam application form or paying fees can contact the helpline numbers 9430429722, 0612-2232239, or email at bseb@antiersolutions.com,” the BSEB statement said.

Students are strongly advised not to delay their application until the last date. Completing the registration process early can help avoid last-minute technical or submission issues.

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