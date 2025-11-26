Bihar STET 2025: Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Direct Link Here

Bihar STET 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the answer key for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Candidates who took the exam can now view and download the provisional answer key from the official website at bsebstet.org.

Candidates who feel that any answer is incorrect may submit an objection online until 27 November. A fee of Rs 50 per question must be paid using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

The board has clearly stated that objections submitted after November 27, 2025, will not be accepted under any circumstances. Candidates are advised not to wait until the final day to avoid technical issues or server delays.

Bihar STET 2025: How to Download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official Bihar STET portal at bsebstet.org.

Step 2: Click the link labelled “STET Answer Key 2025” or “Download Response Sheet.”

Step 3: You will be taken to the login page to enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: Once logged in, your response sheet and the provisional answer key will appear on screen.

Step 5: Review them carefully, download the documents, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Bihar STET 2025: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website at bsebstet.org.

Step 2: Download the Bihar STET answer key.

Step 3: Compare the answers in the key with your own response sheet.

Step 4: Enter your objections or comments in the space provided.

Step 5: Upload the necessary supporting documents and pay the fee of ₹50.

Step 6: Submit your objection and save the confirmation for future reference.

Direct Link to Raise Objection - Bihar STET 2025

About Bihar STET 2025:

The Bihar STET was held in two parts. Paper 1 was for secondary-level teacher posts and included subjects such as Hindi, Social Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili, Arabic, Persian, Bhojpuri, English, Mathematics, Science, along with optional subjects like Physical Education and Fine Arts.

Paper 2 was meant for senior secondary-level teachers and covered a broad range of subjects, including Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Commerce, Computer Science, and several languages.

The minimum qualifying marks are set at 50% for General candidates, 45.5% for BC, 42.5% for EBC, and 40% for SC/ST candidates. A minimum of 40% is also required for differently abled and female candidates.

