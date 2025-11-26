Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Out at results.deledbihar.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Bihar DElEd Result 2025 Out at results.deledbihar.in, Direct Link to Check Here

BSEB will announce the DElEd JEE 2025 results today at 1 PM; students can check their scorecards online using their login details.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar DElEd Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2025 results today, 26 November. Students awaiting their results can check them on the board’s official websites at secondary.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com. 

To download the scorecard, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth on the login page. 

The BSEB is likely to release the category-wise cut-off marks soon after the result. These cut-offs will help candidates understand their performance and estimate their chances in the upcoming counselling and seat allocation rounds. 

Bihar DElEd Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official Bihar Board results portal: secondary.biharboardonline.com 

Step 2: Find and click on the link titled “Bihar DElEd JEE Result 2025.” 

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Application Number, and any other required details. 

Step 4: Submit the information to view your results on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and print a copy for future admission procedures. 

Direct Link to Check - Bihar DElEd Result 2025

About DELEd: 

The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination is conducted each year to facilitate admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programmes offered by various government and private teacher training institutes across the state. 

The DElEd written exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode from August 26 to September 27, 2025. 

Bihar DELEd Result 2025: Re-evaluation  

There has been no official announcement about a re-evaluation or rechecking process for the DElEd exam. The board will not accept any challenges once the results have been declared. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar DElEd Result 2025 DElEd
