Bihar Gets 551 New Model Schools, CM Announces Dinkar Varsity In Begusarai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar CM inaugurated 551 new Saraswati Vidya Niketan schools.

These schools aim to provide technology-enabled, value-based education.

The initiative ensures modern learning and equal opportunities statewide.

Additionally, a new university will honor poet Ramdhari 'Dinkar'.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday inaugurated 551 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across the state, saying that his government's goal is to ensure every child has access to technology-enabled and value-based education.

The CM virtually inaugurated the schools from a function in Begusarai and described the initiative as a historic milestone in the state's education sector.

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Addressing the gathering, Choudhary said education is the greatest strength of a developed society and asserted that the state government was carrying out comprehensive reforms to transform school education.

"Our objective is to create a learning environment where every child has access to modern, high-quality, technology-enabled and value-based education," he said.

Choudhary said the government was upgrading state-run schools to provide an academic environment comparable to private institutions, ensuring equal educational opportunities for children from rural and economically weaker sections, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He said the recently launched 'Bihar School Live Classes' initiative enables students to learn online from the state's best teachers, while selected schools are being equipped with smart classrooms, digital studios, modern laboratories and facilities to prepare students for competitive examinations such as NEET and JEE.

The CM said the 551 model schools would cater to nearly four lakh students and provide them with a strong academic foundation.

Announcing several development initiatives for Begusarai, Choudhary said a university named after poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' would be established at his birthplace.

He said the proposed university would emerge as a major centre for higher education, research, literature and Indian thought, while preserving and promoting Dinkar's literary legacy.

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Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwary said the government's aim was to ensure quality education reached the last person in society.

He said that although Bihar still lagged behind several states in educational infrastructure, it had made significant progress in learning outcomes.

Tiwary said the 551 model schools, built at a cost of around Rs 990 crore, would provide a modern academic environment to students from both rural and urban areas and reflected the government's commitment to strengthening school education.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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