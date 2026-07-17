Bihar CM Congratulates NEET UG 2026 AIR 4 Ayush Bhalotia After Stellar Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar student Ayush Bhalotia ranked fourth nationally in NEET-UG.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary congratulated him for state's top performance.

NEET-UG was re-conducted after paper leak allegations, CBI investigating.

Bhalotia scored 710 marks; 11.21 lakh candidates qualified.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday congratulated a student from Nawada district for securing fourth rank in the NEET-UG examination, the medical entrance test, and wished him a “bright and successful future".

Ayush Bhalotia secured all-India rank 4, the top among those who appeared in the examination from Bihar.

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“Heartiest congratulations to Bihar's talented student Ayush Bhalotia for securing the top rank in the state and All India Rank-4 in the NEET-UG examination. This achievement is a manifestation of your hard work, discipline, dedication, and commitment to excellence,” Choudhary wrote on X.

He expressed confidence that Bhalotia’s talent and spirit of service will bring glory to the nation and society in the field of medicine.

“Best wishes for your bright, successful and auspicious future,” the Bihar CM said.

The crucial exam conducted on May 9 was cancelled by the National Testing Agency on May 12 amid allegations of paper leak. The CBI is investigating the matter.

The exam was re-conducted on June 21.

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A total of 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the re-entrance exam this year, the National Testing Agency announced on Thursday.

The joint toppers from Punjab and Haryana secured 715 out of 720 marks, while Bhalotia got 710.

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