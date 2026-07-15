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English NewsEducationKarnataka To Introduce AI Education From Class 6, Plans India's First Government-Led AI University

Karnataka To Introduce AI Education From Class 6, Plans India's First Government-Led AI University

Karnataka plans AI education from Class 6 and India's first government-led AI University in Bengaluru, focusing on future-ready skills.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 03:58 PM (IST)

Karnataka has unveiled an ambitious plan to expand artificial intelligence (AI) education across the state, with students set to be introduced to the subject from Class 6. Alongside this, the state government has announced plans to establish India's first government-led AI University in Bengaluru. 

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shared the announcement on X, outlining the government's vision of building an "AI-native Karnataka" through greater investment in education, research and digital infrastructure. 

The initiative is aimed at strengthening AI learning, encouraging innovation, and preparing students with the skills needed for future technology-driven careers. 

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Government Plans AI University and Dedicated Innovation Hub 

As part of the proposed initiative, Bengaluru will be home to a government-led AI University focused on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. The university is expected to help develop a skilled workforce equipped for the rapidly evolving technology sector. 

The state also plans to establish a dedicated AI Hub that will encourage research, innovation and collaboration among educational institutions, startups, and industry partners. 

These projects form part of Karnataka's wider strategy to promote artificial intelligence and strengthen its position as a leading technology and innovation hub in India. 

Two Green Data Centres Also Planned 

In addition to education-focused initiatives, the Karnataka government has announced plans to build two hyperscale green data centres. These facilities are expected to provide the digital infrastructure required for AI research, cloud computing, and large-scale data processing, while also supporting sustainable development. 

The government believes that stronger digital infrastructure will play an important role in accelerating AI research and expanding technology-driven innovation across the state. 

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More Details Yet to Be Announced 

While the broad vision has been outlined, several important details are still awaited. The government has not yet released information about the proposed AI curriculum for school students, the admission process for the AI University, or the timeline for rolling out these projects. 

The announcements are part of Karnataka's broader AI policy, which aims to position the state as a leading destination for artificial intelligence, innovation, and technology-led growth. As more details emerge, students, parents and educators are expected to receive greater clarity on how these initiatives will be implemented and what opportunities they may create for future learners.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Karnataka Plans AI Education Karnataka AI Education Karnataka AI Education From Class 6 AI University Bengaluru AI University
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