Bengaluru Police Say Late Start, Longer Route Led To Student Missing NEET Exam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru Police confirmed student missed NEET due to late departure.

Candidate left residence late, selected longer route, missing deadline.

Traffic was normal; police facilitated student movement, report found.

BJP blamed Congress rally; minister rejected, citing exam guidelines.

Bengaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Tuesday said their "facts check" has revealed that late departure and selection of longer route, led to a student missing NEET exam on June 21.

The clarification was made based on CCTV footages, interaction with the candidate from R T Nagar and parents route analysis, they said.

Taking to social media platform 'X', the traffic police said that CCTV analysis and route verification have established that the NEET candidate reached the examination centre after the stipulated cut-off time.

"Traffic conditions were found to be normal, and traffic police personnel facilitated movement wherever required. The day was primarily due to late departure from residence and route selection," it said.

Sharing details of the facts check, the traffic police said the candidate departed from residence in R T Nagar at 12.57 pm while 1.30 pm was the prescribed cut-off time for entry into examination centre.

However, the candidate reached the examination centre area at 1.33 pm after the cut-off time, it said.

Citing the findings, the Bengaluru Traffic Police explained that CCTV footage and route analysis confirm that the candidate departed only 33 minutes before the prescribed cut-off time.

It said analysis indicates that the candidate travelled a longer route, despite the availability of a shorter route which could have enabled quicker travel.

"Traffic conditions on the day were generally normal, with no significant congestion attributable to the public event. Traffic Police personal deployed on the route were seen facilitating the candidate's movement whenever required," the Bengaluru Police fact-check revealed.

The BJP has targeted the ruling Congress in Karnataka for holding a mega rally in Bengaluru on the day of the NEET exam (June 21), alleging that it caused massive traffic disruption and inconvenienced students travelling to examination centres.

Rejecting BJP's allegations, state Home Minister Priyank Kharge maintained that three students had missed exams ---of them --- one student came from Magadi which had nothing to do with Congress rally, another candidate arrived with an old hall ticket and only one candidate was travelling from the RT Nagar side.

Citing the standard operating procedures issued by the Centre for NEET, Kharge said examination centre gates were to open at 11 am and close at 1:30 pm, after which no candidate would be permitted entry.

He said that a traffic advisory had been issued well in advance and a helpline set up for those requiring assistance. PTI AMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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