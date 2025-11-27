Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationAssam Colleges, Universities Have Over 520 Reserved Teaching Posts Vacant, Says Education Minister

Over 520 SC, ST and OBC teaching posts are vacant in Assam’s colleges and universities, along with 775 general category posts.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Guwahati: More than 520 teaching posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC categories are lying vacant in government colleges and universities across Assam, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query by the Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed the House that a total of 522 teaching posts, belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories, in state-run colleges and universities presently remain vacant.

Pegu said that a total of 429 posts in colleges and 93 in universities are lying vacant in these categories.

Besides, 775 posts for general categories also remain vacant in these institutions of higher education, he said.

In colleges, 297 teaching posts for the OBC category, 46 for SC and 96 for ST are vacant at present, the minister said.

On the other hand, 49 teaching posts for OBC, 13 for SC and 31 for ST are vacant in different universities, he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
