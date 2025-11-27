Guwahati: More than 520 teaching posts reserved for SC, ST and OBC categories are lying vacant in government colleges and universities across Assam, the state assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query by the Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed the House that a total of 522 teaching posts, belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories, in state-run colleges and universities presently remain vacant.

Pegu said that a total of 429 posts in colleges and 93 in universities are lying vacant in these categories.

Besides, 775 posts for general categories also remain vacant in these institutions of higher education, he said.

In colleges, 297 teaching posts for the OBC category, 46 for SC and 96 for ST are vacant at present, the minister said.

On the other hand, 49 teaching posts for OBC, 13 for SC and 31 for ST are vacant in different universities, he added.

