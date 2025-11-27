Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 Registration

CBSE Issues Important Notice on KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 Registration

CBSE has released a important notice addressing registration issues, qualification mismatches, and payment concerns for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released an important clarification regarding the ongoing KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 process. Candidates can view the complete notice on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.  
 
The update comes amid several concerns raised by applicants attempting to register for teaching and non-teaching posts across Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). 

According to the notice, many applicants are unable to move ahead with their registration because the portal is restricting access for those who “do not meet the essential qualification criteria for the selected post.” The Board has clarified that the qualifications required for similar posts in KVS and NVS are not identical, which is causing confusion among candidates selecting their qualifications from the drop-down menu. 

Official Notice – Direct Link

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: What Candidates Need to Know 

The CBSE has clarified that if a payment does not reflect on the portal, candidates must make the payment again. The earlier failed transaction amount “will automatically be refunded to your bank account within a week’s time.” This clarification aims to ease the confusion around duplicate payments. 

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, NVS, or KVS. 
Step 2: Click on the KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025 application link. 
Step 3: Register yourself on the portal. 
Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the required fee. 
Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page. 
Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future reference. 

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: Timeline and Vacancies

The registration process began on November 14 and will close on December 4, 2025. Through this drive, a total of 14,967 vacancies will be filled across KVS and NVS. Applicants are encouraged to stay updated through the official CBSE website for any further instructions or announcements. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
CBSE KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025
