AP SSC Exams 2027: Check Class 10 Exam Fee Payment Dates, Late Charges And Schedule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AP SSC 2027 examination fee schedule officially released.

Fee payments begin November 11; late fees apply after.

Fees vary by subjects; schools pay online exclusively.

Schools must verify student details, pay online promptly.

AP SSC Exams 2027: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has released the examination fee schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in 2027. The fee payment process will begin on November 11, 2026, and schools can submit examination fees on behalf of eligible students through the official portal at bse.ap.gov.in.

Students preparing for the Class 10 board examinations should take note of the payment deadlines and applicable charges to avoid paying an additional late fee.

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The announced schedule covers regular students, candidates who have failed an examination previously, and those appearing for the Open School Secondary Certificate (OSSC) and vocational examinations.

Schools can complete the payment without any penalty until November 25. After this date, candidates will have to pay additional charges depending on the payment window. The highest late fee has been fixed at Rs 500.

AP SSC Exam 2027: Check Fee Payment Schedule

The Directorate has announced four payment windows for the AP SSC 2027 examinations. Schools must complete the fee submission within the prescribed deadlines to avoid additional charges.

The payment schedule is as follows:

Without Late Fee: November 11 to November 25, 2026 – No additional charge. First Late-Fee Window: November 26 to December 2, 2026 – Rs 50. Second Late-Fee Window: December 3 to December 9, 2026 – Rs 200. Third Late-Fee Window: December 10 to December 15, 2026 – Rs 500.

Students and parents should coordinate with their respective schools to ensure timely fee payment. Missing the regular deadline will result in additional charges, which increase with each subsequent payment window.

Andhra Pradesh SSC 2027: Check Examination Fee Details

The examination charges will vary according to the number of subjects a candidate has opted for. Students appearing for vocational examinations and those seeking age relaxation will have to pay additional amounts wherever applicable.

The prescribed fee structure is as follows:

All subjects or more than three subjects: Rs 125

Up to three subjects: Rs 110

Vocational candidates: Additional Rs 60

Underage candidates seeking age relaxation: Rs 300

Candidates should confirm their subject details and applicable additional charges with their schools before the payment is completed.

AP SSC Exam Fees 2027: How To Pay

Step 1: Open the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Access the school login section.

Step 3: Enter the institution's registered user ID and password.

Step 4: Use the UDISE+ login to review and verify the details of students appearing for the examination.

Step 5: Complete the examination fee payment through the school login.

Step 6: Pay additional charges for vocational subjects and age relaxation, wherever required.

Step 7: Verify the payment details and ensure that the transaction has been completed successfully.

School authorities should carefully check the information entered in the portal before making the payment to prevent errors in student records.

AP SSC Exam 2027: Important Instructions For Schools

Along with the fee schedule, the Directorate has specified several instructions regarding the payment process and submission of student details.

Online payment is compulsory: Examination fees must be deposited through the official website. Payments made through the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) or bank challans will not be accepted.

No deadline extension: The Directorate has clarified that the announced payment schedule will not be extended.

Public holiday provision: If a payment deadline falls on a public holiday, the following working day may be considered.

Verification of student records: School heads must check the details of all candidates before submitting the examination fees.

No manual nominal roll submission: Schools are not required to submit Manual Nominal Rolls (MNRs) to the Deputy Educational Officer, District Educational Officer or Board of Secondary Education.

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AP SSC Board Exams 2027: What Should Students And Parents Know?

Although schools will handle the online fee submission, students and parents should remain in touch with their respective institutions to confirm that the payment has been completed.

The Directorate has advised schools against waiting until the final date to process examination fees. Early payment can help institutions avoid last-minute website traffic and possible transaction delays.

With the late fee reaching Rs 500 in the final payment window, schools should follow the announced schedule carefully. Students appearing for the March 2027 Andhra Pradesh SSC examinations should also verify their personal and academic details to ensure a smooth examination registration process.

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