Bihar STET 2026 Exam Date Revised Again: November 11 Paper Postponed To November 22

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar STET 2026 exam postponed to November 22.

New admit cards for rescheduled exam available November 12.

This marks the second schedule change for the examination.

The Bihar STET 2026 examination now concludes November 22.

Bihar STET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has revised the schedule for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 once again. The examination scheduled for November 11 has been postponed to November 22 following the declaration of a public holiday in the state on account of Chitragupta Puja and Bhai Dooj.

The General Administration Department, Bihar, has declared November 11 a holiday for these festivals. Candidates who were scheduled to appear for the STET examination on this date should check the updated timetable and plan their preparations accordingly.

ALSO READ: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: Check Class 10, 12 Exam Timetable, Download Link And Important Guidelines

The board will release fresh admit cards for the rescheduled examination on November 12, 2026. Candidates will be able to access their hall tickets through the official website, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, by entering their login details.

Bihar STET 2026 Admit Card: When And Where To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Step 2: Find the Bihar STET 2026 admit card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link and enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card.

Step 5: Check the information mentioned on the hall ticket.

Step 6: Download the document and save a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned On Bihar STET 2026 Hall Ticket

The admit card will contain essential information required for candidates to appear in the eligibility examination. Applicants should carefully verify all the particulars printed on their hall tickets after downloading them.

These include the candidate's name, examination date, allotted shift, examination centre details, and other important instructions.

Candidates should ensure that they carry a printed copy of their Bihar STET 2026 admit card along with a government-approved identity proof to the examination centre. Entry will require these documents.

Applicants are also advised to reach their allotted examination centres at least one hour before the reporting time to avoid last-minute difficulties.

Bihar STET 2026 Exam Schedule Changed Earlier Too

This is not the first time BSEB has modified the STET 2026 examination timetable. Earlier, the board postponed the examination scheduled for November 4 to November 21 because it coincided with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya recruitment examinations.

The latest change has further extended the examination schedule. The Bihar STET 2026 examination, which commenced on October 25, will now conclude on November 22 following the revised dates.

Candidates should regularly visit the official examination website for updates regarding the revised schedule, admit cards, and other examination-related instructions.

ALSO READ: RRB Recruitment 2026: 191 Isolated Category Vacancies Open; Check Post-Wise Eligibility And Apply

What Is Bihar STET? Know About Papers 1 And 2

The Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted annually to evaluate the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become teachers at the secondary and higher secondary levels in the state.

The examination is divided into two papers based on the classes for which candidates intend to qualify as teachers.

Paper 1 is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 9 and 10, while Paper 2 is meant for those aspiring to teach Classes 11 and 12.

Candidates appearing for the examination should check their respective paper details, revised examination date, and admit card information before heading to the examination centre.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI