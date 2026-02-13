AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out At bie.ap.gov.in, Know How To Download

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for first- and second-year students on Thursday. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Students can download their hall tickets by entering details such as their roll number, first-year hall ticket number, Aadhaar number, or SSC hall ticket number, along with their date of birth or full name and the captcha, on the official website.

The hall ticket is a compulsory document for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026, scheduled to be held between February and March. It includes important information such as the student’s personal details, subject-wise examination timetable, and medium of instruction. Candidates must carry the hall ticket to their respective examination centres on all exam days.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for AP Inter 1st Year Hall Ticket 2026 or AP Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number along with your date of birth or full name.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the hall ticket for use during the examinations.

NOTE: If candidates find any errors on their hall ticket, they should inform their school principal immediately. If corrections are required, these will be handled through the Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) before the examinations begin.

About AP Inter Exam 2026:

As per the official timetable, first-year (Class 11) theory examinations will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, in a single shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon across Andhra Pradesh.

The second- (Class 12) examinations will take place from February 24 to March 23, 2026, also in a single morning shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Education Loan Information:

