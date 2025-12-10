Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AIIMA MAT 2025 Registration Window Closes On December 15, Know How To Apply

AIMA will close MAT 2025 registrations on 15 Dec; candidates can apply online for MBA/PGDM and choose PBT or CBT modes. Check details here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
AIIMA MAT 2025: The All-India Management Association (AIMA) will close registrations for the MAT 2025 exam on 15 December. Candidates who wish to apply for MBA or PGDM programmes at various business schools can complete their MAT 2025 registration on the official website, mat.aima.in. 

AIMA MAT 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

Applicants will be considered eligible only if they meet the following criteria: 

  • They must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institution. 
  • Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply. 
  • There is no age limit for appearing in the MAT. 
  • The exam does not require a minimum qualifying score; however, individual B-schools may set their own admission requirements. 

AIIMA MAT 2025: Registration Fee  

The registration fee for the computer-based test (CBT) is Rs 2,200. Candidates who have already registered for the paper-based test (PBT) will need to pay Rs 1,600 as the MAT 2025 registration fee. 

Those who wish to appear for both CBT and PBT must pay Rs 3,800. This combined option provides two scorecards, allowing applicants to apply to more institutes. The fee must be paid online through available digital payment methods such as debit cards, credit cards, or net banking. 

AIIMA MAT 2025: How to Register  

Step 1: Visit the official website at mat.aima.in. 

Step 2: Create an account using a valid email address and mobile number. 

Step 3: Complete the online application form by entering your personal and academic details. 

Step 4: Upload a recent photograph and signature in the required format. 

Step 5: Choose your preferred test mode (PBT/CBT), select exam city options, and choose the institutes where you want your scores sent. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form. 

Step 7: Finally, download and save the confirmation page for future reference. 

About MAT 2025:  

MAT is a national-level entrance test used by management institutes across India for admission to MBA and related programmes. 

The December session will be held in two formats: the Paper-Based Test (PBT) on 13 December and the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on 21 December. 

Candidates may choose either one mode or take both. The registration deadline is 7 December for the PBT and 18 December for the CBT. Admit cards will be available from 10 December for the PBT and 18 December for the CBT. The MAT exam includes 150 multiple-choice questions divided into five sections. 

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 09:39 AM (IST)
