HomeCrimeGujarati Woman Shot Dead During Robbery Bid At Her Store In South Carolina, 21-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

Gujarati Woman Shot Dead During Robbery Bid At Her Store In South Carolina, 21-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

Gujarati woman Kiran Patel was shot dead in South Carolina. Suspect Zaedan Mack Hill, 21, was arrested after a tense standoff with police.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 10:23 AM (IST)

Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with two separate shootings, one of which claimed the life of Kiran Patel, a Gujarati woman who managed a local convenience store. The suspect, identified as Zaedan Mack Hill, was taken into custody following a tense standoff with law enforcement.

What Happened On September 16?

The violence unfolded on the night of September 16 in Union County. Earlier that evening, police discovered Charles Nathan Crosby unresponsive in a yard on South Mountain Street. Hours later, tragedy struck again when Kiran Patel, 49, was gunned down outside DD’s Food Mart, the gas station-cum-convenience store she oversaw. She later died from her injuries.

How Kiran Patel Was Killed

According to a GoFundMe page set up in Patel’s memory, the deadly encounter happened around 10:30 p.m. while she was counting money at the register. Investigators say Hill entered the store, climbed onto the counter, and opened fire when Patel did not immediately hand over the cash.

Despite the danger, Patel tried to defend herself by throwing a plastic bottle and running toward the parking lot in an attempt to escape. Hill allegedly chased her, continuing to fire as she fled. Patel was struck by a bullet and collapsed roughly 20 feet from the store. Witness accounts suggest the gunman returned to the scene and shot again while she lay unconscious.

How Police Arrested The Suspect

Three days later, on Thursday, a joint team from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), SWAT, and Union Public Safety executed a search and arrest warrant at a residence on South Church Street. Hill barricaded himself inside, leading to a standoff that stretched on for several hours.

Eventually, officers managed to bring him out safely and placed him under arrest. Hill has since been booked into the Union County Jail, facing charges that include murder.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 10:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian-origin Woman Murdered USA Indian Woman Shot South Carolina Gujarati Store Manager Killed USA Gujarati Woman Killed South Carolina
Read more
