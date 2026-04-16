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HomeCrimeAndhra Shocker: Man Hacks Wife With Axe, Walks Into Police Station With Severed Limb

Andhra Shocker: Man Hacks Wife With Axe, Walks Into Police Station With Severed Limb

Andhra man hacks wife with axe, severs leg in Palnadu, then surrenders at police station with limb; victim critical in hospital.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man critically injured wife with axe after argument.
  • Assault severed woman's leg; she remains critical.
  • Accused surrendered to police with severed limb.
  • Attempted murder case registered; investigation ongoing.

A gruesome case of domestic violence has sent shockwaves through Palnadu district after a man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe in Thondapi village of Muppalla mandal on Thursday, leaving her critically injured.

The accused, identified as Lakshmayya, is said to have assaulted his 33-year-old wife Bhulakshmi following a heated argument that escalated violently. According to preliminary reports, the couple had been facing frequent disputes over the past several months, with the man reportedly suspecting his wife’s fidelity.

Brutal Assault Leaves Woman Critical

Police and local sources said the altercation turned brutal when Lakshmayya, in a fit of rage, picked up an axe and attacked Bhulakshmi indiscriminately, as per a report on NDTV. The assault resulted in her leg being severed, causing massive blood loss and life-threatening injuries.

Hearing her cries, villagers rushed to the scene and found her lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors are battling to stabilise her condition. Medical officials confirmed that she remains critical due to severe blood loss.

Accused Surrenders With Severed Limb

In a disturbing development, the accused reportedly carried the severed limb to a local police station and surrendered. The act has left both residents and authorities stunned, highlighting the extreme nature of the violence.

Police swiftly took Lakshmayya into custody following his surrender and began preliminary questioning to piece together the sequence of events.

Case Registered, Probe Underway

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to attempted murder and grievous assault.

Investigators are now working to establish the full circumstances leading up to the attack, including verifying claims of ongoing domestic disputes and alleged suspicions. Officials said further legal action will follow based on the findings of the probe.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Thondapi village?

A man named Lakshmayya allegedly attacked his wife, Bhulakshmi, with an axe. She sustained critical injuries, including a severed leg.

What was the suspected motive for the attack?

The man reportedly suspected his wife's fidelity. The couple had been experiencing frequent disputes.

What was the condition of the victim?

Bhulakshmi was critically injured with massive blood loss due to her severed leg. Doctors are working to stabilize her condition.

What happened after the attack?

The accused surrendered to the police with the severed limb. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Domestic Violence Andhra Pradesh Crime News
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