Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Brought To Delhi, To Reach Guwahati Shortly

The mortal remains of iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg arrived in New Delhi late Saturday night, a day after his tragic death in Singapore. The 52-year-old artist, fondly remembered as the 'Voice of Assam,' passed away on Friday while swimming in the sea without a life jacket.

Garg’s body was flown in on an Air India flight and received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around midnight. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the body and paid his respects at the airport. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the capital.

CM Sarma went down on his knees before the coffin, which was covered in a black wrapper, and offered a traditional Assamese gamosa along with a Bodo Arnai—two symbolic handwoven scarves. Union Minister Margherita and government officials followed by laying floral tributes.

Standing alongside the coffin placed on a white-draped table at the runway, attendees joined together in singing a verse of Garg’s beloved song “Mayabini.” A short prayer was also offered before the coffin was transferred to an ambulance. Sarma was seen helping with the arrangement, while Margherita accompanied the body to the domestic terminal, ensuring all formalities were carried out with dignity.

Later, Sarma expressed his grief in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Paid homage to our beloved Zubeen at Delhi airport. To be honest, his demise is yet to sink in — it all feels like a bad dream. Travel safe, Zubeen! You will live on in each of our hearts – FOREVER.”

Paid homage to our beloved Zubeen at Delhi airport. To be honest, his demise is yet to sink in - it all feels like a bad dream.



Travel safe, Zubeen! You will live on in each of our hearts - FOREVER pic.twitter.com/GG8mXw6yKE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

Garg's Mortal Remains To Reach Guwahati

Garg’s mortal remains will be flown to Guwahati on a special aircraft on Sunday morning, with Union Minister Margherita accompanying the body. Upon arrival, the coffin will first be taken to the singer’s residence, where it will remain for about one-and-a-half hours to allow close family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.

From there, the body will be shifted to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. The complex will remain open to the public from 9 AM to 7 PM, enabling fans and admirers to pay homage to the celebrated singer whose music touched millions.

The Assam Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday evening to finalise the cremation venue. Officials said that the decision will be taken in consultation with Zubeen Garg’s family and various social and cultural organisations.