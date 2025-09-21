Explorer
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati As Fans Gather Outside His Residence For Final Goodbye
The Air India Express flight IX 1197 carrying the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg landed at Guwahati airport on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, fans of the singer gathered outside his residence in Guwahati today ahead of the arrival of Zubeen's body.
#WATCH | Assam | Fans of singer Zubeen Garg gather outside his residence in Guwahati following his demise in a scuba accident in Singapore on 19 September.— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025
The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg are being brought to Guwahati after they arrived in Delhi earlier today. pic.twitter.com/DAlYnt26tn
(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
