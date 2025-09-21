Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati As Fans Gather Outside His Residence For Final Goodbye

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesZubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati As Fans Gather Outside His Residence For Final Goodbye

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 06:53 AM (IST)

The Air India Express flight IX 1197 carrying the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg landed at Guwahati airport on Sunday morning. 

Meanwhile, fans of the singer gathered outside his residence in Guwahati today ahead of the arrival of Zubeen's body.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 21 Sep 2025 06:53 AM (IST)
