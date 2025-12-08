Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Popular YouTuber Dies In Bike Crash While Filming Stunt For Reel

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The obsession with social media fame and viral content claimed another life in Surat, Gujarat, after an 18-year-old bike vlogger died while filming a high-speed stunt on a flyover.

Prince Patel lost his life while riding his motorcycle at extreme speed on a multi-flyover near the Greater Linear Bridge in Surat.

What Happened

According to available information, Prince was riding his KTM Duke motorcycle at a speed of 140 kilometres per hour when he lost control of the bike and crashed.

Witnesses described the accident as horrific. Upon falling onto the road, his head struck the surface with severe force. His head separated from his body. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, leaving no chance of survival.

Social Media Profile

Prince Patel was known online as PKR Vlogger. He regularly uploaded videos of bike stunts and high-speed riding on social media platforms. Several previous videos show him performing dangerous stunts without safety measures.

According to police, he was a popular internet influencer in Surat and had a large youth following.

Family in Shock

Prince was his mother’s only son. His death has left the family devastated. Those close to him said he had been passionate about bikes since childhood.

His KTM motorcycle was his favourite, and he had named it “Laila.” The same bike became the cause of his death.

CCTV Footage and Police Findings

Police have collected CCTV footage of the incident. The video reportedly shows Prince losing control while coming down from the flyover due to high speed. The bike hit the divider and stopped at a distance, while Prince was thrown onto the road.

Police officials stated that if he had been wearing a helmet, the fatal outcome might have been prevented.

Two major questions have arisen following the incident: how he acquired a high-performance bike at the age of just 18, and why he was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
