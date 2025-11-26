Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) A YouTuber has been booked for allegedly making "false" allegations against a senior IPS officer on social media in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Museum police here registered the case on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by ADGP S Sreejith.

According to the FIR, the accused—K M Shajahan—made false statements on his YouTube channel, accusing Sreejith, the Chief Coordinator of Sabarimala, and the police force of involvement in the alleged theft of gold from the shrine.

He is also accused of circulating videos containing statements that promote enmity between communities on religious grounds.

Police said the case has been registered under BNS 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), BNS 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups), and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

The alleged loss of gold at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple has sparked a political controversy in the state.

A Special Investigation Team is investigating the incident, and several individuals, including two former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents, have been arrested as part of the probe.

