Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesYouTuber Booked For Allegedly Spreading False Claims Against Senior IPS Officer In Sabarimala Gold Case

YouTuber Booked For Allegedly Spreading False Claims Against Senior IPS Officer In Sabarimala Gold Case

Kerala police book YouTuber K M Shajahan for allegedly making false claims against ADGP S Sreejith over Sabarimala gold theft and promoting communal enmity.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) A YouTuber has been booked for allegedly making "false" allegations against a senior IPS officer on social media in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case.

Museum police here registered the case on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by ADGP S Sreejith.

According to the FIR, the accused—K M Shajahan—made false statements on his YouTube channel, accusing Sreejith, the Chief Coordinator of Sabarimala, and the police force of involvement in the alleged theft of gold from the shrine.

He is also accused of circulating videos containing statements that promote enmity between communities on religious grounds.

Police said the case has been registered under BNS 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), BNS 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups), and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.

The alleged loss of gold at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple has sparked a political controversy in the state.

A Special Investigation Team is investigating the incident, and several individuals, including two former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents, have been arrested as part of the probe.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Police Sabarimala Gold Theft YouTuber Booked K M Shajahan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs South Africa
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs SA
Cricket
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Cities
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget