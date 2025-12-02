'Wrong Decision… Politics Isn’t Short-Term': Somnath Bharti On Avadh Ojha’s Exit From AAP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After well-known teacher and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Delhi, Avadh Ojha, announced his retirement from politics, senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Somnath Bharti reacted publicly to the decision. Bharti, who is considered close to Arvind Kejriwal, criticised Ojha’s decision and described it as a disappointment. He said that a “mature and respected” person like Ojha should have considered his options before stepping into politics, especially with AAP. Bharti said the party trusted him to continue working irrespective of electoral outcomes, and added that politics was “not a short-term project”.

I have personal regard for you @OjhaAvadh57 Ji but politics is not a short term project and a person of your maturity and prominence should have weighed options before stepping into Politics and that too with @AamAadmiParty.



There were many who have worked hard since beginning… https://t.co/zjBNWfPkpD — Somnath Bharti (@attorneybharti) December 2, 2025

Responding to Ojha's decision, Bharti wrote on the social media platform X that Avadh Ojha had made the wrong decision. He wrote, "I personally respect you but politics is not a short-term project and a mature and respected person like you should have considered the options before stepping into politics, and that too with Aam Aadmi Party."

He said AAP had expected Ojha to remain associated with the party even after the elections.

“A mature person should’ve considered options before joining AAP."

Bharti further said that many individuals who had worked hard from the beginning could have received the Patparganj ticket, but the party gave Ojha the chance with the belief that he would continue working regardless of election results. He added, “You are the future of India and we should work hard to make it successful in all states. No one addresses basic concerns of people”

In his post, Bharti questioned political discourse and said, "Which party talks about improving the education, healthcare and other basic needs of common people who constitute more than 90 per cent of India? Please listen to the speeches of BJP and Congress leaders, no one talks about the basic concerns of common people.”

"Happier After Quitting Politics"

Avadh Ojha has announced that he has completely stepped away from politics. Recently, he called his decision to quit “the best decision of his life”. Ojha said he is happier after leaving politics because it has given him the freedom to speak his mind.

आदरणीय

अरविंद जी ,मनीष ji, संजय जी,सभी आप के पदाधिकारी,कार्यकर्ता, नेता etc आप सभी का दिल बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद ।जो प्रेम और सम्मान अपने दिया उसका ऋणी रहूँगा ।राजनीति से संन्यास मेरा व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है ।अरविंद जी आप एक बहुत महान नेता है । जय हिन्द #AAP #ArvindKejriwal — Avadh ojha (@OjhaAvadh57) December 2, 2025

In a personal post announcing his retirement, he described his decision as personal and referred to Arvind Kejriwal as a “great leader”. Ojha had joined AAP just before the Delhi Assembly elections and was given a ticket from the Patparganj seat, but he was defeated.