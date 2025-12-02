Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities'Wrong Decision… Politics Isn’t Short-Term': Somnath Bharti On Avadh Ojha’s Exit From AAP

Responding to Ojha’s decision, Bharti wrote on the social media platform X that Avadh Ojha had made the wrong decision.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:46 PM (IST)
After well-known teacher and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Delhi, Avadh Ojha, announced his retirement from politics, senior AAP leader and former Delhi minister Somnath Bharti reacted publicly to the decision. Bharti, who is considered close to Arvind Kejriwal, criticised Ojha’s decision and described it as a disappointment. He said that a “mature and respected” person like Ojha should have considered his options before stepping into politics, especially with AAP. Bharti said the party trusted him to continue working irrespective of electoral outcomes, and added that politics was “not a short-term project”.

Responding to Ojha’s decision, Bharti wrote on the social media platform X that Avadh Ojha had made the wrong decision. He wrote, “I personally respect you but politics is not a short-term project and a mature and respected person like you should have considered the options before stepping into politics, and that too with Aam Aadmi Party.”

He said AAP had expected Ojha to remain associated with the party even after the elections.

“A mature person should’ve considered options before joining AAP."

Bharti further said that many individuals who had worked hard from the beginning could have received the Patparganj ticket, but the party gave Ojha the chance with the belief that he would continue working regardless of election results. He added, “You are the future of India and we should work hard to make it successful in all states. No one addresses basic concerns of people”

In his post, Bharti questioned political discourse and said, "Which party talks about improving the education, healthcare and other basic needs of common people who constitute more than 90 per cent of India? Please listen to the speeches of BJP and Congress leaders, no one talks about the basic concerns of common people.”

"Happier After Quitting Politics"

Avadh Ojha has announced that he has completely stepped away from politics. Recently, he called his decision to quit “the best decision of his life”. Ojha said he is happier after leaving politics because it has given him the freedom to speak his mind.

In a personal post announcing his retirement, he described his decision as personal and referred to Arvind Kejriwal as a “great leader”. Ojha had joined AAP just before the Delhi Assembly elections and was given a ticket from the Patparganj seat, but he was defeated.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP ARVIND KEJRIWAL DELHI DELHI NEWS
