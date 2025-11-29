A day before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a major political jolt as former MLA and national spokesperson Rajesh Gupta resigned from the party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Gupta, who has served twice as MLA and was previously AAP’s Karnataka in-charge, was welcomed into the BJP by Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva. The induction took place at the party headquarters, where Sachdeva presented him with a BJP stole.

Speaking emotionally about his decision, Gupta accused AAP of abandoning those who stood by it during its early years. “They don’t care about the people now who left their jobs during Anna Andolan,” he said. “Many people want to leave AAP. They should go somewhere they get respect, a party that does not use and throw its workers.”

Gupta, who said he had worked tirelessly for the party, claimed that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal did not speak to him or reach out to him despite his years of loyalty. “Arvind ji, you will have to think about why people are leaving you,” he added, breaking down as he recalled his decade-long association with AAP.

He alleged that AAP’s “use-and-throw policy” was the biggest reason behind what he termed the party’s “downfall.” He further claimed that even AAP’s candidate in Ashok Vihar for the upcoming bypoll had previously received a notice from the party, and said his own concerns about the choice were ignored.

BJP leader Sachdeva, meanwhile, argued that AAP leaders were now raising concerns stemming from their own governance record. He also took a swipe at the absence of senior AAP figures, alleging that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were “missing entirely,” while Atishi and Gopal Rai were making only “special appearances” during the bypoll campaign.

AAP Responds

Reacting to Gupta’s exit, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the former MLA was upset after being denied a councillor ticket for his wife in Ashok Vihar.

“Rajesh Gupta ji is our brother. The party made him contest the MLA election four times, but he could not win,” Bharadwaj told ANI. He added that Gupta discussed internal matters with another party first, and when “that did not work,” he joined the BJP.

“In anger, he left the party. Our best wishes to him,” Bharadwaj said.

Gupta’s departure marks a significant defection for AAP as it faces a tight electoral contest in the MCD bypolls, with campaigning entering its final stretch.