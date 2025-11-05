'Won’t Allow Any Khan To Be Mumbai's Mayor': BJP Leader After Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The mayoral election victory of Zohran Mamdani, the first South Asian, Muslim, and youngest in a century to lead New York City, has sent ripples as far as Mumbai, where civic elections are around the corner. Mamdani’s triumph in the United States, hailed as a progressive win for working-class politics, has sparked strong reactions in India’s financial capital. Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam drew a sharp comparison, calling it a warning for Mumbai’s upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and launching a controversial social media post in response.

ज्या प्रकारे काही आंतरराष्ट्रीय शहरांचा रंग बदलतोय, काही महापौरांची आडनावं पाहिली आणि महाविकास आघाडीचा व्होट जिहाद बघितला, तर मुंबई संदर्भात सावध राहण्याची आवश्यकता वाटते..!



मुंबई वर जर कोणी 'खान' लादण्याचा प्रयत्न केला, तर सहन केला जाणार नाही!



जागो मुंबईकर..! — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) November 5, 2025

In his post, Ameet Satam, who is also the MLA from Andheri West, declared: “We will not allow any Khan to become mayor.” Calling the phenomenon “vote jihad”, Satam claimed that an attempt was being made to bring the same kind of politics seen in New York City to Mumbai.

When asked to clarify his remarks, Satam said, “Some people are adopting the path of appeasement to maintain political power. It is necessary to protect Mumbai from such forces that have previously tried to divide society.”

He further added that while he supports religious harmony, his party would oppose any attempt to divide society under an anti-national stance.

Mamdani’s Win & Global Reaction

Zohran Mamdani, son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-origin scholar Mahmood Mamdani, defeated former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent after multiple scandals, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

His historic victory, to lead a city of more than 8.4 million people, is seen as the return of progressive politics, with promises of free childcare, rent freeze, and free public bus services. However, the American Right and like-minded groups globally have criticised his win, framing it around the immigrants versus natives debate.