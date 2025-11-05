Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘…And So It Begins!’: Trump Reacts With Cryptic Post After Zohran Mamdani’s Fiery NYC Speech

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Unlike most New Yorkers, US President Donald Trump is far from pleased with Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral elections held on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Democratic Socialist swept to power in a historic result that reshaped the city’s political landscape. Trump, who had repeatedly warned of federal funding cuts if Mamdani was elected, has now voiced frustration over the outcome. The President had even endorsed Andrew Cuomo, a former governor and Democrat-turned-independent, while skipping over Republican contender Curtis Sliwa in the race for his hometown.

Trump Reacts To Mamadani

After Mamdani and his fellow Democrats swept the polls, Trump took to Truth Social to claim that the only reason the Democratic candidates won was because “his name was missing from the ballot.” The post quickly went viral, highlighting the President’s growing frustration with a city that overwhelmingly backed Mamdani’s progressive campaign.

Trump had earlier described Mamdani as a “radical socialist who would bankrupt New York,” and threatened to withhold federal funds or even “take over” city governance if the Democrat came to power.

Mamdani Responds To Trump

Speaking from Brooklyn after his victory speech, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani directly addressed Trump’s remarks and the threats of federal cuts. In a fiery speech, he pledged to “end the culture of corruption” and “make the rich play by the same rules as everyone else.”

“I know that many have heard our message only through the prism of misinformation. Tens of millions of dollars have been spent to redefine reality and to convince our neighbours that this new age is something that should frighten them,” Mamdani said.

He accused the billionaire class of trying to divide working people: “They want the people to fight amongst ourselves so that we remain distracted from the work of remaking a long-broken system. We refuse to let them dictate the rules of the game anymore.”

Turning directly to the President, Mamdani declared, “So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 05:51 PM (IST)
White House United STates Zohran Mamdani
