Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a stunning political upset, three Muslim Democrats of Indian heritage, including Zohran Mamdani, Aftab Pureval, and Ghazala Hashm,i emerged as key figures in delivering Donald Trump his first major defeat since his presidential victory last November. Their wins in New York City, Cincinnati, and Virginia marked a symbolic blow to Trump’s influence and injected fresh energy into a Democratic Party seeking revival after a series of electoral setbacks.

While Zohran Mamdani, who captured the New York City mayor’s office, was born to Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani, Virginia’s new Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi was born in India. Cincinnati’s re-elected mayor, Aftab Pureval, was born in Ohio to a Punjabi father and a Tibetan refugee mother.

Their victories, spanning three key states, reflected a powerful rejection of Trump’s political sway. Although the former president was not directly on the ballot, his endorsements and threats loomed large over the races. In New York, Trump had backed former governor Andrew Cuomo, warning he might withhold federal funding if Mamdani won. Cuomo contested as an independent.

Ghazala Makes History in Virginia

In Virginia, 61-year-old Ghazala Hashmi created history by becoming the first Indian-American and Muslim to be elected Lieutenant Governor of the state. The Democratic senator defeated Republican John Reid, a well-known Richmond broadcaster, in a closely watched race that captured national attention.

Hashmi, who first rose to prominence in 2019 after flipping a Republican-held seat, campaigned on a message of unity and inclusion. Born in Hyderabad in 1964, with ancestral roots in Karachi, she moved to the United States at the age of four and grew up in Georgia.

Her academic credentials include a BA in English from Georgia Southern University and a PhD from Emory University. Her story — from a small-town immigrant upbringing to statewide office, resonated deeply across Virginia’s diverse communities.

Pureval Wins Second Term in Cincinnati

In Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, 43, secured a second term as mayor, defeating Republican challenger Cory Bowman, half-brother of U.S. Vice President JD Vance. Pureval, who made history in 2021 as the city’s first Asian-American mayor, has continued to align himself with the Democratic Party despite the position being officially non-partisan.

Born in Ohio to a Punjabi father and a Tibetan refugee mother, Pureval has often spoken about his multicultural roots shaping his public outlook. His first campaign slogan as a student, “Big, Brown and Beautiful”, hinted at the unapologetic confidence that would later define his political career.

A law graduate from the University of Cincinnati, Pureval worked in Washington, D.C., before returning home to serve as a special assistant U.S. attorney. He later joined Procter & Gamble as global brand counsel for Olay, before leaving corporate law to enter politics in 2016.

Mamdani’s Rise in New York

Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the New York City mayoral race sent shockwaves through the political establishment. The 34-year-old, a self-described democratic socialist and state assemblyman, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary before cruising to a general election win.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani spent parts of his childhood in Cape Town, South Africa, before moving to New York at age seven. The son of filmmaker Mira Nair and Columbia University anthropologist Mahmood.