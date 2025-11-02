Women Trapped For Hour Inside Steam Room At Noida Society

A major mishap was narrowly averted at Tata Eureka Park Society in Sector 150, Noida, on Tuesday, after two women were trapped inside a steam room at the society’s clubhouse for nearly an hour when the door accidentally locked from inside.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm, when residents Parul Chaturvedi and Taruna went to use the steam bath facility for a 30-minute session. When the session ended, the door failed to open from inside, leaving them trapped as steam and heat continued to build up in the room.

Women Kept Screaming For Help

Despite repeated knocking and shouting for help, no staff member or security guard responded. As breathing became difficult, the women broke through the false ceiling, pulled out a metal rod, and used it to break the door lock, eventually freeing themselves after about 30 minutes.

After the incident, both women recorded a video and shared it on social media, alleging serious negligence by the society’s management. In the video, they claimed that despite paying high maintenance and facility charges, safety standards and emergency protocols were severely lacking.

Residents expressed concern, saying that if the women had remained trapped any longer, the situation could have turned fatal. The incident has raised serious questions about safety measures and emergency response systems even in premium residential societies.