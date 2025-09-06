Women In Meerut On Alert Amid 'Nude Gang' Attacks, Police Use Drone Surveillance

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWomen In Meerut On Alert Amid 'Nude Gang' Attacks, Police Use Drone Surveillance

Meerut’s Daurala village reels as a ‘nude gang’ targets women. Police launch drone surveillance amid rising fear and repeated attacks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A wave of fear is sweeping through Daurala in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, as reports emerge of a so-called 'nude gang' attempting to attack women. According to locals, the assailants arrive unclothed and try to drag women into isolated fields—a pattern that has now reportedly occurred four times. The latest incident has prompted the police to launch a focused investigation, though no arrests have been made so far. Drones are being deployed to monitor the area and ensure swift action.

In the most recent case, a woman travelling alone to work in Bharaala village narrowly escaped an attack. Two men allegedly tried to drag her into the fields, but her screams drew the attention of nearby villagers. By the time they reached the spot and surrounded the fields, the perpetrators had vanished. The woman later told her family that the men were completely naked.

The incident has left her shaken. “She has now changed her job and takes a different route to work,” her husband told NDTV.

Villagers say this is the fourth attack of its kind. Earlier incidents went unreported, likely due to fear and social stigma, but the community now feels the situation is spiraling out of control. “Initially, people didn’t take it seriously. But now there is a palpable sense of fear. So far, the gang has targeted only women,” said Rajendra Kumar, the village chief.

CCTV And Drone Surveillance

The police have intensified their search operations. Last Saturday, senior officers oversaw hours-long drone surveillance across the fields, and CCTV cameras have been installed in surrounding areas. Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada confirmed the efforts, stating, “We combed the area with drones and with the help of villagers but did not find any suspects. Women officers have been deployed, and the search continues.”

While some families are now restricting women to their homes, others believe the so-called 'nude gang' may be a rumor, possibly spread by mischievous individuals attempting to tarnish the image of law enforcement.

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
