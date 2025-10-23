Woman Kidnaps Four-Year-Old Boy From Delhi Hospital, Says She 'Wanted A Son'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWoman Kidnaps Four-Year-Old Boy From Delhi Hospital, Says She 'Wanted A Son'

According to police, the incident came to light when the boy’s father, Shahzad, a resident of Sector 20 Rohini, reported his son missing around 6.36 am on Monday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A four-year-old boy was rescued hours after being allegedly kidnapped from BSA Hospital in Rohini by a woman who told police she wanted a male child.

According to police, the incident came to light when the boy’s father, Shahzad, a resident of Sector 20 Rohini, reported his son missing around 6.36 am on Monday. A case was registered at the North Rohini police station.

Caught On CCTV, Traced Via Auto Driver

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said CCTV footage showed a woman interacting with the child around 2.50 a.m. and leaving the hospital with him through the main gate about half an hour later. Another clip showed her talking to auto-rickshaw drivers outside the hospital.

Police traced one of the drivers, who said he had dropped the woman at Libaspur. Acting on this lead, a team raided a residence in Shardhanand Colony and arrested the woman, identified as Jyoti alias Preeti (39). The boy was safely reunited with his parents.

During interrogation, Jyoti told investigators that she frequently visited the hospital for asthma treatment and had grown emotionally attached to the child. “She said she wanted to take him home as she did not have a male child,” a senior officer said.

In a separate incident, police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old boy in Narela on Tuesday. The accused, Neetu, who worked as a driver for the child’s father, a transporter, was tracked down and taken into custody on Wednesday, officials said.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 01:44 PM (IST)
Delhi Crime DELHI NEWS Delhi Child Kidnap
