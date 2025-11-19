Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWoman Bites Off Stalker's Tongue After Repeated Harassment In Kanpur, Man Critical

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A stalker in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was severely injured after a girl bit off his tongue when he tried to harass her. The youth was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment. Police say they are waiting for him to recover so they can place him under arrest.

The man had been following and harassing the girl for several days. He would forcefully grab her despite repeated warnings, as per a report by Aaj Tak. Fed up with the constant harassment, the girl bit off his tongue during one such incident. A police case has been registered. While the injured man is being treated in the hospital, police are preparing to arrest him as soon as he is stable.

The incident took place in a village in the Bilhaur area of Kanpur. The accused, Champi, is married and has two children, yet he had been pursuing the young woman for a long time. The girl had warned him several times, but he refused to change his behaviour.

Molester Grabbed Girl In Fields

On Monday, the girl had gone to the fields to collect soil when Champi secretly followed her. He allegedly grabbed her in the field and forcibly tried to kiss her. The girl resisted but couldn’t free herself. Seizing an opportunity, she bit down on his tongue, cutting it off. Champi screamed in pain as blood started pouring from his mouth, and he collapsed in the field.

The girl immediately informed her brothers. Meanwhile, Champi’s family also reached the spot and accused the girl’s brothers of assaulting him. However, police investigations revealed that her brothers were not even in the village at the time. The injured man was first taken to the Bilhaur government hospital and later referred to Kanpur Medical College.

Bilhaur police station in-charge Ashok Kumar Saroj said that Champi had been pursuing and harassing the girl for several days. “He followed her and tried to forcibly misbehave with her, during which the girl bit off his tongue. A complaint has been filed by the girl. The accused will be arrested once he recovers,” he said.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:55 AM (IST)
