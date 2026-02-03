Woman Bites Delhi Police Constable On Emergency Duty, Booked

A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly assaulting a head constable, biting him and obstructing police duty in the Geeta Colony area of east Delhi. The incident took place on Pusta Road where a police team had reached following a PCR call reporting a scuffle.

Police Reached Spot After Receiving Call

According to the police, Head Constable Ankur and Constable Javed were deployed on emergency duty when they received information about a fight. Acting on the alert, they reached Pusta Road, where a chaotic situation was already unfolding. An argument and commotion were reported among several people present at the site, and the police attempted to pacify the crowd.

Police officials said that while efforts were being made to restore order, a woman along with others allegedly pushed the police personnel. The woman is accused of grabbing Head Constable Ankur, tearing his uniform and biting him on his right shoulder. Another police constable was also allegedly manhandled during the altercation, further escalating tensions.

Case Registered Under BNS

During the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and some people began recording videos on their mobile phones. According to news agency PTI, despite repeated appeals by the police to maintain calm, the disturbance continued, hampering official work.

Both injured policemen were later taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital for medical examination. Police have registered a case against the woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation into the matter.