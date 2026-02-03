Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWoman Bites Delhi Police Constable On Emergency Duty, Booked

Woman Bites Delhi Police Constable On Emergency Duty, Booked

The woman is accused of grabbing Head Constable Ankur, tearing his uniform and biting him on his right shoulder.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 09:24 AM (IST)

A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly assaulting a head constable, biting him and obstructing police duty in the Geeta Colony area of east Delhi. The incident took place on Pusta Road where a police team had reached following a PCR call reporting a scuffle.

Police Reached Spot After Receiving Call

According to the police, Head Constable Ankur and Constable Javed were deployed on emergency duty when they received information about a fight. Acting on the alert, they reached Pusta Road, where a chaotic situation was already unfolding. An argument and commotion were reported among several people present at the site, and the police attempted to pacify the crowd.

Police officials said that while efforts were being made to restore order, a woman along with others allegedly pushed the police personnel. The woman is accused of grabbing Head Constable Ankur, tearing his uniform and biting him on his right shoulder. Another police constable was also allegedly manhandled during the altercation, further escalating tensions.

Case Registered Under BNS

During the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot and some people began recording videos on their mobile phones. According to news agency PTI, despite repeated appeals by the police to maintain calm, the disturbance continued, hampering official work.

Both injured policemen were later taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital for medical examination. Police have registered a case against the woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation into the matter.

Related Video

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime DELHI NEWS Delhi Police Constable
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
News
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
'Big Thanks To President Trump’: PM Modi Hails 18% Tariff Relief For Indian Products
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget