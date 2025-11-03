Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Woman Accuses BJP MLA Hansraj Of Harassment, He Says 'She's Like My Daughter'

The woman filed an FIR against the MLA last year after accusing him of sending her obscene messages and demanding nude pictures.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shimla: A woman in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba has accused BJP MLA Hansraj of harassing her and threatening her family members, allegations the legislator dismissed as an attempt to trigger "communal tension".

A purported video of the woman making the allegations has surfaced on social media. The woman filed an FIR against the MLA last year after accusing him of sending her obscene messages and demanding nude pictures.

In the video, the woman alleged that some people tried to defame her by saying that she took money to level the allegations against Hansraj, the MLA from Churah in Chamba. She also claimed that she was pressured to withdraw her complaint.

"If any harm comes to my family members, I will not spare the MLA," she said in the clip while sobbing.

The woman also alleged that Hansraj's wife was issuing threats that he will "settle scores" when he becomes a minister. She said the MLA "has ruined my life" and she has nothing to lose now.

The woman said she took to social media as she had no faith in police and other agencies, accusing them of taking "no action" and pressuring her to reach a compromise with the MLA. She also accused a doctor and a junior engineer of misbehaving with her father.

Hansraj, a three-time MLA, also posted a video refuting the allegations.

He said the woman was "like my daughter" but she made similar allegations last year, too. He claimed that police investigated the allegations and submitted a closure report.

He said the woman was repeating the same allegations and he was "unable to understand her motive".

Claiming that it appeared to be "a sinister move to trigger communal violence", Hansraj urged police to investigate the matter.

He said the matter was serious and he would also file a defamation case to "get to the root of the matter".

Hansraj said the allegations were an attempt to stop Churah's development and "tarnish his image" as he is an emerging leader from Chamba.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
HIMACHAL PRADESH BJP MLA Hansraj
