With Beer And Whisky In Hands, Ghaziabad Policemen Celebrate Criminal's Birthday: Watch

With Beer And Whisky In Hands, Ghaziabad Policemen Celebrate Criminal's Birthday: Watch

In the clip, the officers were seen dancing with the criminal, Irshad, while holding beers and glasses of whisky.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Four policemen, including a sub-inspector and three constables, were suspended in Ghaziabad after a video surfaced of them partying with a known criminal at a restaurant-bar in Sahibabad.

The incident took place on September 27, but action was initiated after senior officials viewed the video on Monday. In the clip, the officers were seen dancing with the criminal, Irshad, while holding beers and glasses of whisky. Several women were also seen dancing at the party.

The suspended officers have been identified as Sub-Inspector Ashish Kumar Jadaun, Head Constable Yogesh Kumar, and Constables Gyanendra and Amit Kumar.

DCP Trans-Hindon Nimish Patil said, “The initial probe found that these police personnel attended the birthday party of the criminal after duty hours. CCTV footage of the bar confirms their presence with Irshad.”

The suspension has sparked debate over police conduct and accountability.

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News Delhi NCR DELHI-NCR Ghaziabad Police Video
