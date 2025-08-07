The Jain community members clashed with the police on the issue of feeding pigeons in public places at Dadar Kabutarkhana on Wednesday morning. According to Times Of India report, they forcibly removed a tarpaulin cover placed by the BMC to discourage the practice. There were hundreds of women at the forefront who climbed on top of the bamboo cladding.

The covers, according to TOI, had been placed in the wake of an order by the Bombay HC directing the closure of such facilities due to the health concerns linked with the indiscriminate feeding and the rise in the population of the local pigeon.

Police were present on the scene when at least 500 protestors arrived and tore through the bamboo barricades and pulled off the plastic netting. They even tossed grains into the central feeding area.

The BMC has maintained its stance against feeding of pigeons in public places, citing the health hazards, even as the tempers flared with the members of the community clashing with the police and forcibly removing a tarpaulin cover placed at the Dadar Kabutarkhana by the civic body.

"We will continue to restrict feeding of pigeons. As the matter is in court for a hearing on August 7, any further directives will be strictly adhered to by the municipal corporation,” said Assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward Vinayak Vispute, reports TOI.

MP Lodha, the Guardian minister and the Malabar Hill MLA, called the incident unfortunate and added that the police will take appropriate action.

The opposition members, according to TOI, took a dig at the government. Clyde Crasto, NCP spokesperson, said, "The High Court ordered the BMC to initiate criminal proceedings against those defying its ban on feeding pigeons at public places. Despite this, the CM of Maharashtra Mr. Devendra Fadnavis has ordered "controlled feeding" of pigeons at Kabutarkhanas. How can the CM go against a court order?".